USMNT star Ricardo Pepi can't save Groningen alone - but 11-goal striker continues to do his best in narrow defeat to Waalwijk

Ricardo Pepi once again scored for Groningen but looks unable to save them from relegation on his own.

Pepi scores 11th goal

Groningen beaten 2-1

Relegation candidates still struggling

WHAT HAPPENED? Pepi scored his 11th goal of the season against RKC Waalwijk but Groningen were beaten 2-1, keeping them marooned in the Eredivisie bottom three. They are now eight points behind FC Emmen in the relegation playoff place, and 10 behind Excelsior in 15th.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pepi is on loan at Groningen from Augsburg and has been in good form this season, with 11 goals now to his name, and his latest is his second of the month. He has also won 13 caps for the USMNT, scoring five goals at international level.

WHAT NEXT FOR PEPI? Groningen face five games before the end of their season, which looks likely to end in relegation. Pepi had been expected to return to his parent club in the summer, but after slamming Augsburg in a recent interview, now appears to certain to depart the Bundesliga side.