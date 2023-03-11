'WTF?! Do I need to get on a plane?' - USA Olympic sprint legend Michael Johnson left stunned by Gary Lineker Match of the Day sacking saga

US Olympic legend Michael Johnson has expressed his surprise at the BBC's decision to suspend Gary Lineker from hosting Match of the Day.

Suspension triggers massive fallout

Sprint legend bemused

Johnson a BBC Sport colleague

WHAT HAPPENED? Johnson, who has worked for BBC Sport for over two decades, was as confused as anyone at the astonishing developments at the corporation after it suspended its most high-profile presenter on Friday afternoon for an apparent breach of impartiality guidelines.

WHAT THEY SAID: The four-time Olympic champion took to Twitter to express his astonishment of what was happening across the pond. "What the hell is happening? Do I need to get on a plane and come over there? WTF!?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even if Johnson was to jump on the plane and sprint to the BBC studios he'd find the corridors pretty empty this afternoon. Match of the Day pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer quickly withdrew from the show in support of their former England teammate. A raft of pundits, presenters, commentators and reporters followed suit triggering the cancellation of almost all of the BBC's weekend football coverage on television and radio. The only programme to survive the crisis will be a pared-down edition of Match of the Day featuring solely match highlights.

WHAT NEXT? It's almost impossible to predict the repercussions of the last 24 hours and what the situation will be with Lineker's position as Match of the Day host. The BBC will need to decide whether they want to reverse their original decision and reinstate Lineker following the outpouring of public support.