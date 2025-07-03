Trent Alexander-Arnold warned ‘controversial’ call could cost him Real Madrid starting spot - with ex-Liverpool star not the ‘favourite’ for right-back berth

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been warned that a “controversial” call at Real Madrid could end up costing him a starting berth in the Blancos’ plans.

WHAT HAPPENED?

England international Alexander-Arnold has slotted straight into Xabi Alonso’s side after completing a move to Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. A €10 million (£9m/$12m) fee was paid to Liverpool in order to acquire his signature before hitting free agency.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The 26-year-old has registered his first assist as a Real player, helping them into the Club World Cup quarter-finals, but has been told that he is not the “favourite” to line up at right-back when everybody is fit.

That is because long-serving Dani Carvajal, who enjoys legend status in the Spanish capital, is working his way back from knee ligament damage that was suffered in October 2024. The 33-year-old is considered to sit ahead of Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order.

WHAT GIBSON SAID

Spanish football expert Terry Gibson has told talkSPORT: "Yes, 100 per cent [Trent's starting position isn't guaranteed]. I would say that Dani Carvajal would still be favourite. He's a legend, with all the Champions Leagues they've won, he's been at the heart. It would be controversial for Xabi Alonso to discard him."

Gibson added: "I do think it would be a waste as well [to not play Carvajal], depending on how he gets back from his knee injury, we may not see the best of him until Christmas. But it's competition for a place and Carvajal is a better defender and also gives something going forward.

“I don't think there's any doubt that that is Alexander-Arnold's strength. He's better at crossing, diagonal passes and set pieces...so there are differences between the two. I just think Carvajal edges it in terms of he's good at everything. Alexander-Arnold is brilliant at one or two things and maybe not as good defensively.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD?

Carvajal has made over 400 appearances for Real, helping them to four La Liga titles and six Champions League triumphs. Alexander-Arnold will, however, get another chance to prove his worth when lining up against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.