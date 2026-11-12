Harry Kane FURIOUS by England withdrawals as Thomas Tuchel sends stern warning to Cole Palmer and Three Lions stars

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England captain Harry Kane has grown frustrated with international team-mates who opt out of Three Lions duty through minor injury concerns, according to Thomas Tuchel. The England boss has backed his skipper's stance, revealing that the striker is particularly unhappy with "50-50" decisions made by players to skip camp.

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Tuchel backs Kane's hardline stance

Tuchel has faced a spate of squad withdrawals since taking charge of the national team. Among the most notable absentees has been Cole Palmer, who previously cited "load management" to miss international duty and has again been omitted from the current Nations League roster.

The head coach has now aligned himself with his captain’s uncompromising approach to national call-ups. As Kane prepares to make history with his 126th appearance against Croatia on Thursday, becoming England's all-time record cap-holder, Tuchel has made it clear that places are on the line for those who casually opt out.

'Everybody can lose their shirt'

Tuchel explained that Kane’s intolerance for flimsy excuses was established immediately upon the manager's arrival. The former Chelsea boss highlighted his striker’s unwavering dedication to the national side.

"He is always here and doesn’t like it if 50-50 decisions are taken by the players not to come to camp," Tuchel said. "We had this conversation very early when I took the job and it was one of his points, to make sure that players come and are proud to arrive because it’s the biggest honour."

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The England manager also fired a direct warning to his squad, insisting that unforced absences will open the door for others. He added: "We need to make sure that if it happens (withdrawals) we are so strong that we actually set the tone that everybody is desperate to be in camp, because everybody can lose their shirt if they miss out on a camp. So it was one of the first discussions and straight away he set the standard and made it very clear where the standards are for him. He would never pull out. Never."

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'I have an ego to be the best'

While some players manage their minutes, Kane remains hungry for more milestones. The 33-year-old is chasing a century of international goals and has set his sights firmly on the upcoming home European Championship.

"This is no time to rest," Kane declared. "I've got better year on year. While I'm feeling like this, why would I put any limit on myself? I want to get 100 England goals as quickly as possible."

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The Bayern Munich forward also laid down a challenge to the squad's emerging leaders. "Jude [Bellingham] and Dec [Rice], they're on 60-odd caps already and you look at how young they are," he added. "So I'll try and give them a good number to catch! Before we know it, it’ll be the home Euros. I might be on 140 caps by then, and then we'll be talking about 150. My biggest fear is finishing my career and thinking I could have done a bit more. I have an ego to be the best. I just don't do it in a show-off way."

Record-breaking Croatia clash awaits

Kane will etch his name into the history books when England face Croatia in the Nations League on Thursday evening. His 126th cap will officially cement his status as the nation's most-capped player.

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Beyond this historic milestone, Tuchel’s stern warning signals a clear shift in selection policy. With places highly contested, established stars will need to carefully weigh the risks of skipping international camps, as the manager looks to build a squad fully committed to the Three Lions cause.