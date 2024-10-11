Everything you need to know about the inspiration behind Ted Lasso character Zava.

American sports comedy-drama television series Ted Lasso tells the story of an American college football coach who is hired by an English team called AFC Richmond. The series has been praised for its heartwarming narrative and memorable characters, capturing the hearts of viewers worldwide.

One of the intriguing figures introduced in season three is Zava, a charismatic and highly talented footballer with an eccentric personality. Zava’s larger-than-life persona bears a striking resemblance to real-life football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic. But is Ibrahimovic truly the inspiration for this fictional superstar? GOAL takes a closer look.

Is Ted Lasso character Zava based on Zlatan Ibrahimovic?

The character of Zava in Ted Lasso seems to share many similarities with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a global football legend known for his remarkable career and outspoken nature. In the show, Zava is a top striker who joins AFC Richmond after achieving greatness with multiple European clubs.

Article continues below

Like Ibrahimović, Zava is portrayed as a highly confident, almost mythical figure who is never short of praise for himself. His towering physical presence, flair on the pitch, and love for the dramatic also mirror Ibrahimovic’s well-known traits.

Whether it's outrageous goals or bold proclamations about his abilities, Zava’s character clearly taps into the same qualities that have made Ibrahimovic a football icon. Both Zava and Ibrahimović have experienced long careers at the highest level of football, and their winning mentality is an integral part of their persona.

Zava’s arrival at AFC Richmond immediately elevates the team, reminiscent of how Ibrahimović has impacted clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Manchester United throughout his illustrious career.

Ted Lasso creators on Zava and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

While the show's creators haven’t explicitly confirmed that Zava is based on Zlatan Ibrahimović, it’s hard to ignore the parallels. In interviews, the Ted Lasso team has hinted that they took inspiration from various larger-than-life figures in the world of football when creating Zava. Ibrahimovic, with his blend of genius and eccentricity, fits the mold perfectly.

Zava's actor Maximilian Osinski, talked about the inspiration for the role in an interview with GQ - “When I got the breakdown for the role, they described him as a mix between Zlatan Ibrahimović and Eric Cantona, and not an antagonist but an agitator. I just dove into interviews, and I read Ibrahimovic’s book I Am Football, which was fantastic. Robert Lewandowski was another guy who I kind of pulled from. I quickly learned that how they present themselves to the press is not who they are in the locker room with their teammates or in their personal lives."

Why the name Zava?

Just as the Ted Lasso creators stuck with the name Roy Kent for the team's captain, Zava’s name could be seen as a playful nod to names that evoke power and presence. It bears an exotic, commanding tone, fitting for a character who dominates every scene he's in. Though Zava could have been inspired by multiple football personalities, the similarities between him and Ibrahimovic are undeniable. From their height and playing style to their magnetic personalities off the field, Zava is essentially a fictionalized version of what Zlatan might look like in the world of Ted Lasso.

What has Zlatan Ibrahimovic said?

The Swedish footballer is known for embracing his public image as a football maverick. His response was always likely to be with a tongue-in-cheek comment, as he often does when people draw comparisons to his extraordinary life and career.

More Ted Lasso news & updates