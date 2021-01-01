Super League clubs compared to flat-earthers and Monty Python characters by UEFA president Ceferin

The man who runs European football's main governing body has taken aim at the owners still behind the controversial competition

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has compared the founding Super League clubs to flat-earth believers and Monty Python characters while insisting "everyone will be held responsible" for the proposed breakaway.

Plans for the formation of a new competition to rival the Champions League have been ripped to shreds over the past week amid fierce opposition from supporters and experts across the game.

Most of the original 12 founding clubs have officially withdrawn, but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has insisted that the Super League will still go ahead, much to Ceferin's bemusement.

What's been said?

The UEFA president praised the six English teams that have pulled out for issuing public apologies before suggesting that the clubs still involved are delusional to think that the controversial project is still a feasible alternative to the Champions League.

"There is a clear difference between the English clubs and the other six. They pulled out first, they admitted they made a mistake," Ceferin told the Daily Mail.

"You have to have some greatness to say: 'I was wrong'. For me there are three groups of this 12 — the English six, who went out first, then the other three [Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter] after them and then the ones who feel that Earth is flat and they think the Super League still exists.

"There is a big difference between those, but everyone will be held responsible. In what way, we will see."

Ceferin went on to aim a thinly-veiled dig at Perez, as he added: "Despite the collapse of their scheme, some couldn't take it with good grace. Like the Black Knight in Monty Python, each exit was met with 'tis but a scratch' while the body of the project is bleeding on the floor."

What punishment could the Super League clubs face?

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Milan are now the only clubs still on board the Super League train, but Ceferin has warned that they could all be banned from the Champions League if they don't follow the lead of the other founding teams in pulling out.

The Slovenian told the Associated Press last week: "It's crystal clear that the clubs will have to decide if they are Super League or they are a European club. If they say we are a Super League, then they don't play Champions League, of course, and if they are ready to do that, they can play in their own competition.

What is the Super League's current stance?

Super League founder and chairman Andrea Agnelli, who is also the current president of Juventus, has admitted that it will be impossible for the Super League to go ahead after seeing so many clubs exit.

“I remain convinced of the beauty of that project," he said. "But admittedly, I mean, I don’t think that that project is now still up and running.”

