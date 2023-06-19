‘Another step in the right direction’ – Christian Pulisic explains big lessons USMNT can take from CONCACAF Nations League win

Christian Pulisic has explained the important lessons that the United States can take from their CONCACAF Nations League triumph.

Continental crown defended

Encouraging signs

Building towards bright future

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT have another continental crown to their name after seeing off Canada 2-0 during a thrilling final in Las Vegas – with Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun getting the goals. Pulisic wore the captain’s armband, allowing him to get his hands on major silverware, and he sees plenty of encouraging signs as the U.S. ready themselves for hosting duties at the 2024 Copa America and 2026 World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pulisic has told CBS Sports: “I think it’s just another step in the right direction. It’s going to be about these knockout games come those big tournaments – Copa America, World Cup. When times get tough we have to step up and score the goals when it counts and keep them out of our goal, and we did a good job of that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Chelsea forward, who is seeing questions asked of his future at club level, added on claiming another notable honour: “It feels great. Obviously a great performance against Mexico and coming in against a great Canada side, have to give them a lot of credit for how they fought. To come out on top again, it’s nice to lift that trophy.”

WHAT NEXT? The United States have more competitive action to come this summer, with a different squad that will blend youth and experience, preparing to open the defence of a Gold Cup crown when facing Jamaica on June 24.