USMNT's 23-man Gold Cup squad, listed: Cade Cowell and Gaga Slonina join Nations League holdouts Matt Turner, Alejandro Zendejas and Miles Robinson

Five players named to the U.S. men's national team's Nations League squad will stick around as U.S. Soccer announced its 23-man Gold Cup squad.

Pair of U-20 stars called in to Gold Cup squad

Five players staying on after Nations League

Seven World Cup players named to roster

WHAT HAPPENED? Goalkeepers Sean Johnson and Matt Turner, defender Miles Robinson, midfielder Alan Sonora and forward Alex Zendejas will pull double duty this summer, featuring in the upcoming Nations League before turning their attention to the Gold Cup. The five were named to the 23-man squad, which includes plenty of familiar faces.

A total of seven players from the 2022 World Cup are in the team: Johnson, Turner, Jesus Ferreira, Aaron Long, Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan and DeAndre Yedlin.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While there is plenty of experience in the squad, there's also plenty of youth, with several players looking for their first cap in official competition. Gaga Slonina and Cade Cowell are in the team after a strong U-20 World Cup, and they're joined by the likes of Sonora, Julian Gressel, DeJuan Jones, Aidan Morris, Jalen Neal, John Tolkin and Brandon Vazquez in seeking their first caps in official matches.

THE SQUAD IN FULL:

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

DEFENDERS: DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Aaron Long (LAFC), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami)

MIDFIELDERS: Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), James Sands (New York City FC), Alan Sonora (FC Juarez)

FORWARDS: Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati), Alex Zendejas (Club America)

WHAT THEY SAID: “This is a group that we have a lot of confidence in as we look to win another Gold Cup trophy. It’s a roster that has a good mix of veteran players that have World Cup experience and younger players have earned an opportunity to come into camp and represent the United States in the Gold Cup,” head coach B.J. Callaghan said.

“Many of these players have performed well at their clubs as well as the previous opportunities that they have had in the national team environment. We're trying to expose as many players as possible to tournament competition. Some have a lot of experiences that we continue to build on, while others are just starting out. In all cases it will be valuable for the group moving forward.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The U.S. will face off with Mexico on Thursday in the semi-final of the CONCACAF Nations League, with a match against Panama or Canada to follow in the third-place game or final. The Gold Cup, meanwhile, kicks off on June 24, with the U.S. facing Jamaica, Nicaragua and the winner of a qualifying match.