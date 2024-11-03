This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Tottenham vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueTottenhamAston VillaTottenham vs Aston Villa

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will be looking to close the gap towards the Premier League top-five when they welcome Aston Villa to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The Lilywhites, who knockout out Manchester City to book their own spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in the mid-week, last suffered a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace in the league.

Meanwhile, the Villans will aim to extend their stay in the Premier League top-four for another week. Unai Emery's men played out a 1-1 league draw against Bournemouth last weekend and faced a Carabao Cup fourth round exit after Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Palace.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United StatesUSA, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainDAZN
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 3, 2024
Kick-off time:9 am ET / 2 pm GMT
Venue:Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Micky van de Ven sustained a hamstring problem in the mid-week City win and will join captain Son Heung-min, Djed Spence and Wilson Odobert on the treatment table.

In Van de Ven's absence, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu is likely to deploy Radu Dragusin alongside Cristian Romero at the back, while Timo Werner can join Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson in attack once again.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Kulusevski, Sarr, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Werner.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vicario, Forster, Whiteman, Austin
Defenders:Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Davies
Midfielders:Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr, Bentancur
Forwards:Richarlison, Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Moore

Aston Villa team news

In contrast, Emery is expected to have a full-strength squad at his disposal for the weekend clash.

Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara look to have completely recovered from their knee injuries, but the duo may be kept fresh for the Champions League trip to Club Brugge next mid-week.

Meanwhile, forward Ollie Watkins would see himself back in the XI despite Jhon Duran pushing for a start here.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martinez, Olsen, Gauci
Defenders:Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause
Midfielders:Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara
Forwards:Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Rogers, Bailey

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tottenham and Aston Villa across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 10, 2024Aston Villa 0-4 TottenhamPremier League
November 26, 2023Tottenham 1-2 Aston VillaPremier League
May 13, 2023Aston Villa 2-1 TottenhamPremier League
January 1, 2023Tottenham 0-2 Aston VillaPremier League
April 9, 2022Aston Villa 0-4 TottenhamPremier League

