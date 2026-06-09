How to buy South Korea World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

After a sensational qualifying campaign that saw them dominate the AFC rounds, South Korea is now set to take part in the World Cup 2026 for an incredible 11th consecutive time.

The expansion to 48 teams has only heightened the stakes for Asia's most consistent powerhouse as they prepare to storm the United States and Mexico this June.

Is South Korea going to rise to the occasion and reach the knockout stages for a third straight tournament? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

What is South Korea's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Thursday, June 11 South Korea vs UEFA PO Winner D (10 pm) Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) Tickets Thursday, June 18 Mexico vs South Korea (9 pm) Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 South Africa vs South Korea (9 pm) Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) Tickets

South Korea’s journey begins on the very first day of the tournament at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara. They will face a European playoff winner (Path D), which could be a heavyweight like Denmark or a resilient Czech side.

The match against Mexico on June 18 is set to be one of the most intense fixtures of the entire group stage. The two sides last met in the 2018 World Cup, and with Mexico playing at home, the atmosphere will be a test of pure grit for the Taegeuk Warriors.

The final group game takes place in Monterrey against South Africa. The Estadio BBVA, famous for its mountain backdrop, will host this crucial encounter that could determine who progresses to the Round of 32.

What are the cheapest South Korea tickets?

Based on current resale listings, early FIFA pricing estimates, and the lowest publicly available prices, here are the cheapest South Korea Group Stage Tickets currently on the market.

Prices are subject to change due to dynamic pricing and ongoing demand.

Rank Match (Date) Venue (City) Entry-Level Resale Floor Tickets #1 South Africa vs South Korea (June 24) Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) $233 – $358+ Tickets #2 South Korea vs Czech Republic (June 11) Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) $293 – $441+ Tickets #3 Mexico vs South Korea (June 18) Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) $1,529 – $2,621+ Tickets

Note: Ticket prices fluctuate regularly due to dynamic pricing and resale demand. Rankings reflect the highest publicly referenced prices at the time of writing and may change closer to the tournament.

How to buy South Korea World Cup 2026 tickets

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

South Korea World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for South Korea's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into four main categories, with prices starting as low as $60 for non-host matches.

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the central lower tiers.

The most expensive, located in the central lower tiers. Category 2: Mid-tier seating with excellent side-on sightlines.

Mid-tier seating with excellent side-on sightlines. Category 3: Seating mainly in the upper tiers.

Seating mainly in the upper tiers. Category 4: The most affordable seats, typically behind the goals.

Stage Ticket price range (USD) Group Stage (vs South Africa/Playoff) $60 - $620 Group Stage (vs Mexico) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Final $2,030 - $7,875

What to expect from South Korea at the World Cup?

South Korea comes into the 2026 tournament with a point to prove. After a dominant qualifying campaign, the team has successfully integrated a new generation of talent.

South Korea has a penchant for scoring late, crucial goals on the world stage. With the Red Devils traveling in force, every match in Mexico will feel like a home game in Seoul.

Their ability to cause upsets (like the 2-0 win over Germany in 2018) makes them one of the most dangerous unseeded teams in the draw.

Who is in the South Korea World Cup Squad? Final 26-Man Lineup

Under the guidance of manager Hong Myung-bo, the Taegeuk Warriors have locked in their final 26-man roster as they look to build on their rich football history on the global stage. Drawn into a fascinating Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, Czechia, and South Africa, the South Korean squad boasts a top-heavy, star-studded selection featuring world-class European pedigree mixed with trusted K-League veterans.

The roster features elite game-changers like Paris Saint-Germain's creative force Lee Kang-in, Bayern Munich's defensive wall Kim Min-jae, and their legendary, talismanic captain Son Heung-min, who anchors their front line.

Whether you are charting their tournament path or looking up match ticket availability for the massive Group A fixtures in Zapopan, Guadalajara, and Monterrey, this is the official 26-player roster representing South Korea:

Position Player Club Goalkeepers Jo Hyeon-woo Ulsan HD Kim Seung-gyu FC Tokyo Song Bum-keun Jeonbuk Hyundai Defenders Kim Min-jae Bayern Munich Seol Young-woo Crvena Zvezda Lee Han-beom Midtjylland Kim Tae-hyeon Kashima Antlers Park Jin-seob Zhejiang FC Lee Ki-hyuk Gangwon FC Lee Tae-seok Austria Vienna Jens Castrop Borussia Mönchengladbach Kim Moon-hwan Daejeon Hana Citizen Cho Wi-je Jeonbuk Hyundai Midfielders Lee Kang-in Paris Saint-Germain Hwang In-beom Feyenoord Lee Jae-sung FSV Mainz 05 Hwang Hee-chan Wolverhampton Wanderers Paik Seung-ho Birmingham City Bae Jun-ho Stoke City Kim Jin-gyu Jeonbuk Hyundai Yang Hyun-jun Celtic Eom Ji-sung Swansea City Lee Dong-gyeong Ulsan HD Forwards Son Heung-min (Captain) LAFC Oh Hyeon-gyu Besiktas Cho Gue-sung Midtjylland

Key Player Profiles & Tactical Outlook

Captain Son Heung-min remains the heartbeat of this national team. Gearing up for his fourth consecutive global tournament, his lethal finishing and clinical leadership from the wing will dictate how far South Korea can push deep into the knockout stages.

In defensive transitions, everything relies on Bayern Munich’s center-back Kim Min-jae. His physical dominance and recovery pace will be tested early and often against high-pressing Group A opposition.

While Son provides the finishing touch, Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in holds the keys to the midfield. His elite vision, set-piece precision, and playmaking wizardry give South Korea a distinct creative edge on North American soil.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Country Stadium (City) Capacity Mexico Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) 87,523 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 48,071 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 53,500 United States MetLife Stadium (New Jersey) 82,500 AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 94,000 Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 75,000 NRG Stadium (Houston) 72,220 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 76,416 SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) 70,240 Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) 69,796 Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) 71,000 Lumen Field (Seattle) 69,000 Gillette Stadium (Boston) 65,878 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) 65,326 Canada BC Place (Vancouver) 54,500 BMO Field (Toronto) 45,000

Read more about the FIFA World Cup 2026: