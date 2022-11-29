Huge shock at Juventus as ENTIRE board including Agnelli and Nedved resign

Juventus' entire board of directors has resigned on Monday evening, forcing the club to put together a new management framework.

Key figures such as president Andrea Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved and managing director Maurizio Arrivabene have all resigned in an extraordinary meeting held on the evening of November 28.

Agnelli had been president at the Old Lady for 12 years, first taking the role in 2010 and helping Juve to a decade of domestic dominance in Italy, where they won nine consecutive Scudetti.

Nedved, a club legend, gained a seat among the directors in the same year, and became vice-president in 2015, having spent the final eight years of his playing career with the Bianconeri.

Arrivabene, meanwhile, arrived to Turin after leaving Formula 1's most prized team, Scuderia Ferrari, in 2019. He was appointed the club's CEO in 2021, but had also been a part of the board of directors at the club since 2012.

He will remain in charge as CEO while a new board is assembled at Juve, confirmed in a press release on the club's website.

The statement further confirms that this new board of directors will be confirmed in a meeting scheduled for January 18 2023.

Despite their success throughout the 2010s, Juventus were unable to find the same level of stardom on the European stage and have fallen away from the top of the Italian footballing pyramid in recent years, with both Milan sides lifting the last two Serie A titles.