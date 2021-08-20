Sheffield United confirm Amad transfer interest but Solskjaer unsure on Manchester United decision

The Blades want to take the winger on loan this season but the Red Devils manager is undecided on whether or not he has a role to play

Sheffield United are keen to take Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on loan but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not sure whether the teenager will leave the club.

Solskjaer said earlier this month they were weighing up what to do with Amad, and a loan move was a possibility to further his development.

However, the Man Utd manager has been impressed with the winger after he joined back up with the squad after the Olympics and would not confirm if the 19-year-old would be leaving before the window closes at the end of the month.

What has been said?

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic confirmed his side’s interest in Amad in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Asked if Amad was of interest he replied: “I don’t need to comment but there does exist some truth in that.”

Solskjaer was asked about the plan for Amad in his press conference as his side prepare to face Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

“With Amad I have to say he’s done really really well in training, he’s come back a little bit later after the Olympics, he needed some time to get him back in and now he’s looking really good,” Solskjaer said.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he stayed as well but it has to be the right loan, right move, right club, right way of playing for any of our youngsters.”

How many times has Amad played for Man United?

The 19-year-old arrived from Atalanta in January and made eight appearances for the first team last season but just two starts.

He’s missed the majority of pre-season training as he was competing for Ivory Coast in the Olympics, and with Jadon Sancho signing he has been pushed further down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

What else was said?

Solskjaer did confirm that one player who will be leaving the club on loan is midfielder James Garner. The 20-year-old is expected to join Nottingham Forest on loan.

“I would definitely think Jimmy will go on loan that’s more or less done,” Solskjaer said. “He’s done really well in pre-season, he’s really impressed me, I think for his career another year or another six months in the Championship playing regularly will help him.”

