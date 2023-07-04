Sevilla's vice-president addresses Sergio Ramos transfer rumors and provides insights into the potential move for the former Real Madrid and PSG star.

WHAT HAPPENED? The vice-president of Sevilla has spoken out about the transfer speculation surrounding the 37-year-old center-back. Addressing the rumors linking the former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain star to Sevilla, the vice-president provides insights into the potential move and sheds light on the club's stance.

WHAT THEY SAID: "At the moment Sergio Ramos is not an option for Sevilla. I have a good relationship with him. He is a magnificent player and came out of our youth system, but there is nothing with him and Sevilla," he told Marca.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Real Madrid captain joined PSG in 2021, making 58 appearances in two seasons for the Parisian club. He announced his decision to leave PSG at the end of the current season and has been linked with a move to Inter Miami to join his fellow teammate at PSG, Lionel Messi.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? The former Spanish captain is currently a free agent and will be looking to resolve his future soon.