How to get Schalke 04 vs Elversberg tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Schalke 04 take on Elversberg on Sunday, September 20, 2026 at VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

In their most recent encounter in April 2026, Schalke secured a tight 2–1 victory away against Elversberg. With home-field advantage on their side, Schalke will look to leverage their vocal supporters to claim all three points on home turf.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Schalke 04 vs Elversberg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Schalke 04 vs Elversberg Bundesliga kick-off?

Schalke 04 vs Elversberg takes place at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, with kick-off scheduled for this Bundesliga matchday.

Bundesliga - Game Week 4 20 Sept 2026 - 11:30 VELTINS-Arena

How to buy Schalke 04 vs Elversberg Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Schalke 04 vs Elversberg Bundesliga match at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, you have several methods:

FC Schalke 04 Official Ticketshop (Primary Home Tickets): The official online ticket store of FC Schalke 04 is the primary option to purchase home tickets for matches at VELTINS-Arena. Tickets are typically released to Schalke club members first, followed by a general public sale if any seats remain.

S04 Ticketbörse (Official Resale Market): If standard seats sell out on the main platform, Schalke runs an official secondary marketplace called Ticketbörse. Season ticket holders who cannot attend re-list their seats here safely at face value.

SV Elversberg Official Ticketshop (Away Supporters): Fans looking to sit in the visiting fan block must purchase tickets directly through the official ticket portal of SV Elversberg. These away-block allocations are distributed according to Elversberg's fan and member priorities.

Secondary Ticket Platforms (Alternative Resale): Third-party marketplaces such as StubHub list resold tickets. Prices on secondary markets often fluctuate based on demand and can exceed official face value.

How much do Schalke 04 vs Elversberg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Schalke 04 vs Elversberg match vary significantly depending on whether you purchase tickets through official club channels or buy secondary market resale tickets:

Standing Tickets (Stehplatz): Official face-value standing area tickets at VELTINS-Arena typically cost between €15 and €20.

Standard Seating Tickets (Sitzplatz): Regular Category 1 to 4 seated tickets range from €26 to €62, depending on seat location and stadium tier.

Official Secondary Market (S04 Ticketbörse): Resale tickets sold through Schalke's official ticket exchange are strictly capped at original face value, so expect to pay within the €15 to €62 range.

Third-Party Resale Platforms: On secondary marketplaces like StubHub, ticket prices fluctuate with demand and generally range from €53 to €150+.

Schalke 04 vs Elversberg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Schalke 04 vs Elversberg Form

Schalke 04 have recorded three wins and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-5 victory over Hallescher FC in the DFB-Pokal on August 24, a result that required extra time. Prior to that, Schalke suffered back-to-back 0-3 defeats against Real Madrid and Atalanta in pre-season friendlies. Their three wins came against Hessen Kassel (5-0), Fagiano Okayama FC (3-1), and the cup tie in Halle. Across those five matches, Schalke scored 10 goals and conceded 14.

Elversberg come into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five games. They beat MSV Duisburg 3-1 in the DFB-Pokal on August 22 and followed a run that included a 5-2 win over Strasbourg and a 4-1 victory against Lorient. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Mallorca. Elversberg scored 14 goals and conceded five across those five matches, a record that points to a team in strong attacking form.

Schalke 04 vs Elversberg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 12, 2026, when Elversberg hosted Schalke in the 2. Bundesliga and lost 1-2. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Schalke have won three times, with one draw and one Elversberg victory. Schalke also won 1-0 at home on November 8, 2025, while Elversberg's sole win in this run came at home in May 2025, when they beat Schalke 1-2. The two clubs have shared 11 goals across these five meetings.

Schalke 04 vs Elversberg Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Schalke 04 currently sit in 15th place, while Elversberg occupy seventh position.