Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds has bought a new kit for a local Under-12s futsal team, which has gone down a storm with the players and their manager.

Reynolds buys kits for Under-12's team

New shirts feature Deadpool logo

Team blown away by gesture

WHAT HAPPENED? Reynolds has donated around £1,600 to buy new kit for FC United of Wrexham's Under-12 futsal side after the club launched an online appeal. The club wanted to raise around £480 in order to buy new gear but saw Reynolds hand over more than triple the amount after being alerted to the cause.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The new purple kit features a small Deadpool logo on the arm, in a nod to Reynolds' Hollywood exploits, and the team's manager Andrew Ruscoe has explained just what the gesture means to the youngsters and the club.

“The boys received it this week and they obviously fell in love with it,” he told PA. "They were coming out with comments like ‘this is mint’ and ‘the kits are amazing’ – the smiles on their faces were overwhelming. We only needed about £480, he definitely trebled that for us."

WHAT NEXT? Reynolds's Wrexham side are back in action on Saturday against cash-strapped Southend United in the National League.