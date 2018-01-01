Ronaldo inspires Juventus to record-breaking Serie A points haul

The Bianconeri have yet to lose after 19 games of the season, with their big-name summer signing leading them towards yet another Scudetto

Cristiano Ronaldo has inspired Juventus to a record-breaking 53 points from their opening 19 games in Serie A.

The Bianconeri beat Sampdoria 2-1 on Saturday, with Ronaldo scoring both goals at the Allianz Stadium.

The result means that Juve have won 17 and drawn two of their 19 games thus far in 2018-19.

And Juventus have subsequently set a record, becoming the first team to collect 53 points from 19 games during the era of a 20-team Serie A.

53 - #Juventus have collected 53 points so far, a historical Serie A record after the first 19 match-days in the top italian league (20 teams). Stratospheric. #JuveSamp — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 29, 2018

The result also means Juve have taken a total of 101 points in 2018, matching the Serie A record set by Torino in 1948.

Of course, the Italian champions spent heavily in the summer, pulling off a phenomenal transfer coup in acquiring Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

The Portugal international has been key to Juve's way of playing, and has been involved in at least a goal in eight of his 10 home league games for Juventus thus far this season.

In that time, he has scored six goals and registered five assists, with his total of 14 goals overall enough to see him top the Serie A goalscoring charts heading into the winter break.

Ronaldo also netted Juventus' 100th goal of the year against Sampdoria, again proving his worth to the Bianconeri.

One of the players chasing Ronaldo's in the battle to win this season's Capocannoniere award for Serie A's top goalscorer is former Juventus striker Fabio Quagliarella.

Article continues below

The 35-year-old is one of the most in-form forwards in European football right now, with his goal from the penalty spot in Turin marking the ninth straight league match in which he has found the net.

He becomes the first player to achieve such a feat since David Trezeguet did so for Juventus in 2005.

After 19 games, Juve are currently 12 points clear of second-placed Napoli, and have a significantly better goal difference of positive 27, compared to Napoli's 19.