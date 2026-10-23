'I don't want to take risks!' – Roberto De Zerbi delivers major Destiny Udogie injury blow

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Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed left-back Destiny Udogie will miss Saturday's derby against Chelsea through injury. The Italian manager also praised Chelsea's attacking triumvirate of Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers, and Cole Palmer as among the best in Europe.

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Udogie ruled out as De Zerbi manages squad fitness

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed defender Destiny Udogie has been ruled out of Saturday's derby against Chelsea. Udogie joins a lengthy injury list that includes Savio, Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Lucas Bergvall, alongside the suspended Rodrigo Bentancur.

De Zerbi emphasized a cautious approach regarding returning stars James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

"No, he's not available," De Zerbi confirmed regarding Udogie. "I don't want to take risks... to lose many players for many games."

Spurs manager assesses attacking options and fitness

Addressing Maddison and Kulusevski's physical condition after their recent returns, De Zerbi noted both players worked individually during early session training. "In the first three days Maddison didn't work with us, I don't know if he's ready," De Zerbi revealed.

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"We can play also with Mathys Tel, we can play with Marmoush, we can play with Gallagher, or we have more solutions considering Pedro Porro can play."

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"Kulusevski worked well, but in the first days he stayed individual," he added.

De Zerbi praises Chelsea's formidable frontline

Having managed Brighton previously, De Zerbi acknowledged the vast offensive depth available to Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso, singling out Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers, and Cole Palmer. "One of the best for sure. Talent, three big talents," De Zerbi observed.

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"They have also Pedro Neto, another very good player... Estevao, they have more than three players."

"These three players are in the best moment of their career," the Italian tactician added.

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Tottenham seek tactical flexibility at Stamford Bridge

Despite key absentees, De Zerbi maintained that Spurs possess sufficient tactical flexibility to adapt to Chelsea's dynamic setups, whether deploying a three-man or four-man defense.

Tottenham travel to Stamford Bridge aiming to build momentum following their mid-week victory.

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The action kicks off at Stamford Bridge on Saturday at 17:30 BST.