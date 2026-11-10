No red card for Pablo Maffeo! Refereeing chiefs explain why Kylian Mbappe challenge did not warrant dismissal against Real Madrid

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Spanish refereeing chiefs have officially backed the decision not to send off Valencia defender Pablo Maffeo following his controversial collision with Kylian Mbappe during Real Madrid’s heated victory at Mestalla. The incident, which occurred as the French superstar looked to break through on goal, sparked immediate fury from the Madrid bench and dominated post-match discussions.

Advertisement

CTA clarifies DOGSO ruling at Mestalla

The Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) has broken its silence regarding the flashpoint between Pablo Maffeo and Kylian Mbappe during Real Madrid’s recent trip to Valencia. In the latest edition of their review program, 'Tiempo de Revisión', the refereeing body analysed the moment the former Mallorca man clattered into the back of Mbappe. While Los Blancos were adamant that the defender should have been dismissed for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, the officials have stood by the on-field decision to only brandish a yellow card. The review confirmed that the referee acted correctly according to the laws of the game, despite the intense pressure from the visiting side.

The specific analysis provided by the officials breaks down the mechanics of the foul and the positioning of the players involved. "Attacker and defender go for a dispute of an aerial ball. Maffeo pushes Mbappe from behind and knocks him down," the CTA explained in the video analysis, confirming that the initial decision to award a foul was undoubtedly correct. However, they were quick to dismiss the calls for a red card, as quoted by Sport.

The committee noted: "The attacker did not have control of the ball. Not all the conditions for DOGSO were met. The push prevents a promising attack." This interpretation rests on the fact that while Mbappe was in a dangerous position, he had not yet fully secured possession when the contact occurred.

Mbappe's lack of control proves decisive

The core of the refereeing justification lies in the precise timing of the contact relative to Mbappe’s control of the ball. According to the CTA, the ball was still in the air and arriving at the Frenchman's feet, meaning he did not have the definitive "control" required to trigger a red card for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO). Even though Mbappe appeared to be clean through against Stole Dimitrievski, the technicality of the ball's flight path saved Maffeo from an early bath. This decision allowed the defender to remain on the pitch during a first half where he was heavily involved in several skirmishes with Madrid players, living up to his reputation for high-intensity play.

Advertisement Advertisement

This fiery nature is something that has been noted by peers across the league, with Marc Cucurella recently describing his compatriot as "very intense and a bit crazy" when discussing the defender's combative style. Maffeo’s presence at Mestalla was a constant source of friction, and the Mbappe incident was merely the peak of his involvement. While Valencia felt the foul itself was soft, the CTA’s verdict validates the referee’s middle-ground approach of a yellow card and a direct free-kick. Interestingly, that very set-piece resulted in Federico Valverde opening the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, setting the tone for what would become an eighth consecutive victory for the reigning champions.

Madrid dominate despite late Gaya dismissal

Getty Images

Real Madrid eventually secured a comfortable 3-0 win, but the match never truly lost its edge. Despite the controversy surrounding Maffeo, the referee did eventually reach for his back pocket later in the game. Valencia captain Jose Gaya was sent off in the 79th minute for a heavy challenge, once again involving Mbappe. By that point, the result was largely beyond doubt, but the dismissal added another layer of frustration for the home supporters at Mestalla.

The CTA's review did not focus as heavily on this secondary incident, as the match was already effectively decided by the time the Valencia veteran was told to leave the field of play by the officiating crew. The fallout from the match extends beyond just the refereeing decisions, as reports indicated a chaotic scene following the final whistle.