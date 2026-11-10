Real Madrid star Marc Cucurella brands Pablo Maffeo 'annoying' and 'hateful' after chaotic Mestalla clash

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Marc Cucurella has offered a glowing defence of Pablo Maffeo following a highly controversial clash between Valencia and Real Madrid at Mestalla. The Spanish international admitted he shares a similar fiery temperament to his compatriot, insisting that whatever happens on the pitch stays there.

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Chaos erupts at Mestalla

Cucurella has spoken out about Maffeo following a highly charged encounter between Valencia and Real Madrid at Mestalla. The match descended into chaos after the final whistle, featuring a massive locker-room brawl and Antonio Rudiger exchanging heated words with a supporter in the stands.

Maffeo was one of the central figures in a fixture that ended with immense tension. Furthermore, the full-back was involved in a bizarre half-time interview during the match that later forced him to issue a public apology.

Dealing with an intense character

Speaking to Cadena COPE, Cucurella was asked directly about his relationship with Maffeo and the events that unfolded during the match. The Madrid player had no issues describing his colleague's fiery character, noting that he knows exactly how to handle him on the pitch.

"We have known each other for a long time," Cucurella explained to the Spanish radio station. "I already know how he is. And well, in the end... I am a bit like that too."

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When pressed further on the defender's notorious aggression, Cucurella did not hold back. "Yes, very intense. Very intense and a bit crazy and everything, and well, in the end, it was fine."

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Leaving it on the pitch

Despite the heated nature of the contest, Cucurella stressed that Maffeo’s aggression is strictly limited to the field of play. In fact, he highlighted this ability to switch off as one of the traits he respects most about his fellow professional.

"We were talking and everything was very good," he concluded with a laugh. "In the end, I like it because in the game he is quite intense, quite heavy, quite hateful, but once the game is over it is over. I like that because it is also a bit like me. We leave everything out there on the pitch."

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Moving past the controversy

The fallout from the fiery fixture at Mestalla is likely to continue as authorities review the various incidents. The post-match locker-room bust-up and Rudiger's clash with the crowd will undoubtedly dominate the headlines over the coming days.