Real Madrid not chasing Kylian Mbappe! Florentino Perez confirms imminent Joselu transfer & claims Liga giants won't do anymore summer business

Florentino Perez confirmed that Real Madrid have completed Joselu's signing but they won't chase Kylian Mbappe this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid president was asked by many Real Madrid fans about Joselu's signing, to which he gave an affirmative answer and confirmed that the club will not do any more business in the upcoming summer transfer window after Jude Bellingham arrived as well.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kylian Mbappe finds himself at the centre of intense transfer speculation once again after revealing that he will not be taking up a 12-month contract extension at Parc des Princes. Paris SaintGermain would consider selling him for big money in case he does not agree to sign a new contract extension. Real Madrid were initially linked with a move for the French star but Perez's confirmation has now ended the speculation.

WHAT NEXT FOR KYLIAN MBAPPE? The PSG star will be next seen in action on Monday when France face Greece in a Euro 2024 qualifying game.