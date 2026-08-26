How to get Real Betis vs Getafe tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Real Betis take on Getafe on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

In their most recent league encounter in March 2026, Getafe secured a 2–0 victory over Real Betis. Both sides will be eager to secure vital points as they look to build momentum early in the domestic season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Betis vs Getafe, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Betis vs Getafe LaLiga kick-off?

Real Betis vs Getafe takes place at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville. Check your local listings for the confirmed kick-off time in your region.

LaLiga - Game Week 6 16 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Estadio de La Cartuja

How to buy Real Betis vs Getafe LaLiga tickets?

You can purchase tickets for the Real Betis vs Getafe LaLiga match on September 16 through several primary and secondary ticketing options:

Official Club Website: The safest way to buy direct tickets at face value is through the official Real Betis ticket portal (realbetisbalompie.es). Home match tickets generally go on sale to the public 1 to 2 weeks before kickoff.

Official Ticket Office (Taquillas): You can buy leftover or released seats directly at the stadium box office at Estadio Benito Villamarín / Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville leading up to matchday or on game day.

Authorized Travel & Hospitality Partners: Official sports travel agencies like P1 Travel offer guaranteed match-day e-tickets and VIP/hospitality packages.

Secondary Ticket Marketplaces: If official club tickets are sold out, secondary platforms like StubHub list resale tickets from individual season ticket holders and vendors.

How much do Real Betis vs Getafe LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Real Betis vs Getafe LaLiga match on September 16 range based on seat category and purchasing channel:

Official Face-Value Tickets (Direct/Club): Standard tickets for a regular LaLiga category match typically start around €30 to €35 for upper-tier seats behind the goals, ranging up to €60 to €90+ for lower-tier central grandstand seats.

Resale & Secondary Platforms: Standard secondary tickets such as StubHub start at approximately €20 to €35 for basic entry, with average secondary market seats sitting around €60 to €150 , and premium or high-demand options reaching €200+ .

VIP & Hospitality: Official match-day hospitality and premium packages generally start from €120 to €250+ per person.

Real Betis vs Getafe LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Betis vs Getafe Form

Real Betis have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with one further result from pre-season. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 LaLiga win away at Valencia on August 25, following a 1-0 home victory over Real Sociedad four days earlier. Prior to the competitive season beginning, Betis lost 1-0 to Inter in a friendly and drew 2-2 with AFC Bournemouth. Their pre-season also included a 3-1 win over Arsenal. Those five matches produced five goals scored and five conceded in total.

Getafe have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 LaLiga win over Racing Santander on August 23, and they also beat Partizan Beograd 3-1 in Conference League qualification on August 20. A 3-0 defeat to Deportivo Alaves on August 15 was the low point of that sequence. Getafe scored six goals and conceded six across those five matches, with a 1-1 friendly draw against Tottenham Hotspur also part of the run.

Real Betis vs Getafe: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on March 8, 2026, when Getafe hosted Real Betis and won 2-0. Before that, Betis ran out 4-0 winners at home in December 2025. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, Real Betis hold three wins to Getafe's one, with one match ending level — a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in February 2024.

Real Betis vs Getafe Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Real Betis sit second while Getafe are placed eighth.