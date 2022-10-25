RB Salzburg vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Chelsea will be hoping to confirm their progress to the knockout stages of the 2022-23 Champions League with a win against Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday. Noah Okafor cancelled out Raheem Sterling's opening goal in a 1-1 draw when the two teams met at Stamford Bridge in the group stage.

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb away from home in their Champions League opener. However, they have managed to pick up a draw and two wins in their fixtures since then to go top of Group E with seven points.

RB Salzburg are in excellent form ahead of their big clash against the Premier League side, with the Austrian club topping the league and unbeaten in their last 17 outings. They are right behind Graham Potter's team in Group E with six points.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: RB Salzburg vs Chelsea Date: October 25, 2022 Kick-off: 5.45pm BST / 12.45pm ET / 10:15pm IST Venue: Red Bull Arena, Salzburg Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch RB Salzburg vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

BT Sport 4 are showing the game between Chelsea and RB Salzburg in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. TUDN, Univision fuboTV UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV

RB Salzburg squad and team news

RB Salzburg have a quite a few players out of action. Justin Omoregie, Fernando, Ousmane Diakite, Nicolas Capaldo, Sekou Koita and Dijon Kameri are all set to miss the game against Chelsea. Midfielder Luka Sucic is also doubtful to be included in the squad.

Salzburg predicted XI: Kohn; Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Ulmer; Kjaergaard, Gourna-Douath, Seiwald; Sucic; Okafor, Sesko

Position Players Goalkeepers Mantl, Kohn, Walke, Stejskal Defender Van Der Brempt, Okoh, Piatkowski, Baidoo, Ulmer, Solet, Pavlovic, Wober, Dedic, Bernardo Midfielders Capaldo, Kameri, Bernede, Seiwald, Kjaergaard, Diambou, Sucic, Diarra, Gourna-Douath, Omoregie, Tijani Forwards Adamu, Fernando, Koita, Simic, Sesko, Okafor

Chelsea squad & team news

Chelsea boss Graham Potter will be without Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly who missed Monday's training session and were subsequently excluded from the travelling squad.

Mateo Kovacic seems to have recovered from the knock in his knee that has been troubling the midfielder and is on the plane to Austria.

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Chilwell; Gallagher, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling.