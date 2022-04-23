Rangnick unhappy with Bailly's 'please' reply to Man Utd fan on Instagram asking for him to replace Maguire

Ralf Rangnick has condemned Eric Bailly's Instagram reply to a Manchester United fan that asked for him to replace Harry Maguire.

Maguire has endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign at Old Trafford, with there having been calls for him to be removed as a captain, while his place in the starting XI has also been questioned.

#MaguireOut has become a popular hashtag among supporters online, and Bailly appeared to fuel his team-mates' critics when replying to one fan on social media.

What did Bailly say on Instagram?

One Instagram user suggested that Bailly should start alongside Raphael Varane at centre-back in United's next Premier League game against Arsenal in response to a photo of the latter posted on the club's official account.

Bailly replied directly to the fan in question with the word "Please" followed by a laughing face and prayer hands emoji, which has stirred up controversy.

What has Rangnick said about Bailly's comment?

Bailly has only made seven senior appearances for United this season, including just four in the Premier League, but seems to feel that he should be playing ahead of Maguire.

In addition to the online campaign calling for Maguire to be removed from the starting XI, the 29-year-old has also had to deal with a reported bomb threat at his home, with it suggested that he might be rested against Arsenal.

Rangnick doesn't approve of Bailly's approach to trying to get in his team ahead of Maguire, though, as he told reporters in his pre-match press conference: "I'm not on Instagram. Listen, I'm not talking about my players in the press conference not knowing what has happened, it doesn't make sense. I can only tell you, never in my life will I be part of Instagram.

"If it's true what you told me, that should not happen in a football club no matter in which league."

