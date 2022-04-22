With the #MaguireOut campaign gathering pace among Manchester United supporters online, as questions continue to be asked of Harry Maguire’s presence at the heart of the Red Devils’ defence, Eric Bailly has responded to pleas on social media for him to be given a chance.

Leaks at the back continue to cause problems for Premier League heavyweights from Old Trafford, with only one clean sheet secured in their last 10 games across all competitions – with just three victories picked up during that run.

A 4-0 defeat away at arch-rivals Liverpool last time out has seen pressure piled on underperforming players, with club captain Maguire among those to have fallen under the microscope, and calls for change are mounting in intensity.

What has Bailly said amid the #MaguireOut campaign?

Ralf Rangnick has tinkered with his plans on a regular basis since inheriting the managerial reins at Old Trafford, but an £80 million ($103m) centre-half has remained prominent in his plans.

A disgruntled fan base is growing a little tired of seeing Maguire struggle to both inspire and lead an inconsistent side, with many of the opinion that a time for change has arrived.

Indeed, United's Instagram post featuring a series of training images, that includes Maguire and Bailly in action, has been bombarded with comments from fans calling for '#MaguireOut'.

Some have suggested that Ivory Coast international Bailly should be slotted in alongside World Cup winner Raphael Varane, with Phil Jones selected ahead of him at Anfield.

And the 28-year-old has responded to a fan request on the aforementioned Instagram post for such a move to be made by saying: “Please.”

How many games has Bailly played for Man Utd this season?

Despite making over 100 appearances for United across a six-year spell at Old Trafford, Bailly has found himself out of favour in the current campaign.

He has taken in only seven outings across all competitions in 2021-22, with just four Premier League fixtures graced.

The last of those came on December 30, when starting a 3-1 victory over Burnley, with no competitive game time seen at club level since the turn of the calendar year.

That has led to suggestions that Bailly could push for a move elsewhere in the summer transfer window, with the 28-year-old eager to see more minutes after agreeing to extend his contract with United in April 2021.

He will feel that cover can be provided for Maguire if alterations are made to the Red Devils’ defence, with something needing to change as a club preparing to welcome Erik ten Hag into their dugout this summer starts to sweat on a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

