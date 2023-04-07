AC Milan director Frederic Massara says he wants a decision on Rafael Leao's future by the end of the season.

Chelsea linked with Leao

Forward yet to renew in Milan

Club hopeful of reaching a deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Leao's contract is up in 2024 which has led to speculation regarding his future at the club. Milan have hit back at recent reports that contract negotiations have broken down, while Leao's lawyer has insisted he's happy at the club. Director Frederic Massara has now offered an update on the situation and is confident an agreement will be found for Leao to commit his future to the Rossoneri.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There is a mutual willingness to renew and it is a good foundation. There are particular complexities, but we are facing them with confidence in the hope of finding a solution by the end of the season," he told Sky Italia.

"Making percentages is a bit difficult: either we do it or we don't, it's always 50-50. There have been times when we seemed closer, others a little further away. It is a solution that we want to solve. It is clear that by the end of the season we have to figure out whether there will be a possibility to extend."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have invested heavily on players this season to strengthen their squad but look unlikely to add Leao as things stand. The Brazilian has already joked he doesn't like the weather in London, while the Blues may have to trim their squad in the summer to avoid breaching financial fair play rules.

WHAT NEXT? The Rossoneri are back in action on Wednesday when they take on Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at San Siro.