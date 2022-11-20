Qatar set unwanted World Cup record after disappointing 2-0 defeat to Ecuador in opening game
- Qatar kick off tournament
- Suffer defeat to Ecuador
- First hosts to lose opener
WHAT HAPPENED? The opening game of the World Cup saw Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 courtesy of two first-half goals from captain Enner Valencia. Ecuador's captain also saw a goal ruled out for offside. The result means Qatar become the first host nation ever to lose their opening game at a World Cup.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's obviously not the start Qatar will have wanted to make to a competition that had been plagued by controversy before a ball had even been kicked. Supporters also made their feelings clear about the match at half-time as they abandoned the game in large numbers with the hosts already 2-0 down. Initial estimates suggest around 20,000 supporters left the game at the break.
DID YOU KNOW? There were just 11 shots in this game (five for Qatar, six for Ecuador) – no World Cup match on record (since 1966) has seen fewer attempts.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR QATAR? The hosts return to action on Friday against Senegal.
