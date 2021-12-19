Pulisic named USMNT's Male Player of the Year after memorable year for Chelsea star
Dan Bernstein
Christian Pulisic has been named the United States men's national team Player of the Year for 2021, marking the third time he's claimed the award.
The Chelsea star delivered two of the most memorable goals of the year for his nation, scoring the winner in the Nations League final against Mexico before netting in World Cup qualifying again against El Tri this past November.
Pulisic's celebrations - a shush and a custom shirt - added to the legend of his 2021.
USMNT hand awards to Pulisic and Pepi
In addition to Pulisic's honor, striker Ricardo Pepi won male Young Player of the Year.
