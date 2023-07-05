'Our position is very clear' - New PSG boss Luis Enrique & president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reveal bullish stance on Kylian Mbappe contract standoff

New Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique wants Kylian Mbappe to stay this summer, with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi adamant he won't leave for free.

Mbappe won't extend PSG deal

Club have said they will sell him

New coach wants 'best' squad available

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has entered the last year of his contract with the French champions and has informed the club that he does not intend to extend his deal, despite his insistence that he does not want to leave this summer amid interest from Real Madrid. PSG have reportedly told him that he must either sign an extension by the end of July or else he will be sold. However, the new coach has said that he hopes to have "the best possible squad" at his disposal.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When I signed, we always remain open. A lot of things can happen," Luis Enrique said when asked about Mbappe's future in a press conference. "I will keep it private as it's professional secrecy. I cannot give confidences but we will try to make the best possible squad for PSG."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also reiterated the club's stance, stressing that they have no interest in losing Mbappe for free next year and suggesting he must sign a new contract if he wants to stay.

He said: "Our position is very clear. If Kylian Mbappé wants to stay, we want him to stay. But we can't let one of the best players in the world leave on a free."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)GettyImages

@tjcope

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Ligue 1 side will wait for the France star to make a decision as they look to plan for the coming season under their new boss.