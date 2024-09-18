PS5 Pro: Release date, price, specs, pre-order information & where to buy

With the new PlayStation console coming out, GOAL brings you all you need to know

Are you ready for the next leap in console gaming? PlayStation 5 Pro is coming out this year, so you won't have to wait much longer.

A much anticipated update to the PlayStation 5, the PlayStation 5 Pro builds on the standard set by the console in 2020, taking into account gamers' preferences on issues of graphics and performance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5 Pro, including when it is released, pre-order information and more.

What is the PS5 Pro?

PlayStation 5 Pro (PS5 Pro) is a new, updated version of the PlayStation 5, featuring a number of upgrades designed to improve the gaming experience.

Launching in 2024, the PS5 Pro is described as "the next leap in console gaming" and there are three key upgrades on the standard PS5, including:

Larger GPU: Sixty-seven per cent more compute units and 28% more memory than the PS5, enabling 45% faster rendering.

Sixty-seven per cent more compute units and 28% more memory than the PS5, enabling 45% faster rendering. Advanced Ray Tracing: Increased power of ray tracing, allowing light to be cast at double - and sometimes triple - the speed of the PS5.

Increased power of ray tracing, allowing light to be cast at double - and sometimes triple - the speed of the PS5. AI-Driven Upscaling: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) has been introduced. A deep-learning model, it helps to improve graphics by adding pixel detail and boosting frame rate.

The new console's aim is to effectively deliver 'fidelity-like graphics at performance frame rates', enhancing the clarity and detail of games without impacting on the enjoyment.

Explaining the upgrades, Mark Cerny, the lead architect of PS5, said: "Simply put, it's the most powerful console we've ever built and a worthy addition to the PS5 family."

When is the PS5 Pro relelased?

The PS5 Pro will be officially launched worldwide on November 7, 2024.

How much will the PS5 Pro cost? Price, pre-order info & where to buy

Country Price United States $699.99 United Kingdom £699.99 EU €799.99 Japan ¥119,980

The PS5 Pro will cost $699.99 in the United States and £699.99 in the United Kingdom. For buyers in European Union countries such as Ireland, Germany and France, the price is €799.99, while in Japan it will cost ¥119,980.

Pre-orders will be available from September 26, 2024 directly from PlayStation and at participating retailers where direct.playstation.com is not available. On October 10, 2024 you will be able to pre-order from all other participating retailers.

A disc-less console, the PS5 Pro comes with a 2TB SSD, a DualSense wireless controller and a pre-installed copy of Astro's Playroom.