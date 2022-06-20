‘Poor man, he will already be sorry’ – Mbappe subjected to another dig from Perez after Real Madrid snub

The Blancos had been eager to bring the World Cup winner onto their books this summer, but he has committed to a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has aimed another dig in the direction of Kylian Mbappe after seeing the France international snub a move to Santiago Bernabeu, with the Blancos supremo claiming the “poor man” will “already be sorry” he made that decision.

A move to Spain appeared to form part of a 23-year-old forward’s destiny as he approached the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe has however committed to fresh terms with the French champions, and Perez is still bemused as to why one of world football’s brightest stars would want to remain at Parc des Princes when he could have gone to Madrid.

Watch Madrid president Perez aim another dig at Mbappe

Perez has been out and about interacting with Real supporters, with autographs being signed and photographs posed for.

He has been caught on video responding to a fan that told him “do not sign Mbappe now” by saying: “Poor man, he will already be sorry”.

“Florentino no nos traigas a Mbappé ya eh.”



Florentino: “Pobre hombre estará ya arrepentido.” pic.twitter.com/MaEqDUQffb — 7 (@EdenMadriz) June 18, 2022

What has Perez already said about Mbappe?

With Madrid being left disappointed in their long-running pursuit of Mbappe, having previously missed out on him when he joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, Perez has held nothing back.

He told El Chiringuito: “Mbappe conveyed to the whole world his desire, his dream, to play for Real Madrid - he stated that publicly. We wanted to do it in August but it wasn't possible, they wouldn't let him go.

“It took a long time. We had to wait a year, that year passed and then the situation changed. I think it was due to political pressure and I think it was also economic.

“[PSG] practically offered him not only to be the leader of the team, but also of the management. It was at that point that we saw it wasn't the same Mbappe that we wanted to sign. He changed his dreams as a result of pressure.

Article continues below

“If a kid is called by the president of a country (Emmanuel Macron), of course it'll affect him. What makes no sense is that he did it at all - it influenced him a lot - but he could have succeeded at Real Madrid, just as Zidane did, and still be a source of pride for his country.

“Madridistas will be disappointed, but the Mbappe who wanted to come to Real Madrid was not this Mbappe.”

Further reading