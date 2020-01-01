Pogba: Man Utd can’t waste trophy opportunity after becoming a ‘proper team’

The World Cup-winning midfielder is determined to add to his medal collection in 2020, with tangible success demanded at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba says life at “is about trophies”, with the World Cup winner urging the and -chasing Red Devils to ensure that an opportunity to land two pieces of silverware does not “go away”.

A testing 2019-20 campaign could still deliver a positive finish at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his side closing in on a top-four spot, and the qualification which goes along with that, while major honours are also in his sights.

United have made their way to the semi-finals of the FA Cup while also having one foot in the last eight of the Europa League.

Pogba has helped the Red Devils to that continental crown once before, back in 2017, and is determined to ensure that a chance to add to his personal medal collection is not passed up.

The international told United Review: “United is about trophies, we know that. And there are trophies we know we can get and we can win.

“We don’t want to let this opportunity go away. We’re going to do our best to go and get those two trophies by giving everything.

“We feel great. That is the mentality now – you have a positive mentality when you have a good result, but you also have to have the ability to get through the games like we did in the last few games.

“Every game is a final and we have to get the result that we need, that’s the mindset. It’s never enough for us, we have to carry on and keep fighting and keep pushing yourself to get better and better.”

Confidence is surging through the collective ranks at Old Trafford, with United having pieced together a 17-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Solskjaer is eager to point out that nothing has been achieved yet, but Pogba is among those feeling buoyant.

The 27-year-old midfielder added on the progress being made by the Red Devils: “Like I said before, it’s about the team. You can call it a proper team.

“Sometimes before, we were maybe too defensive or too offensive and we didn’t have this balance or this control; now you can see we have that balance and there is more structure and we’ve been working hard on that.

Article continues below

“The improvement is huge and you can tell that. It’s always good to have that improvement, but you don’t want to stop it, you know you have to keep working.

“There is a lot of stuff to do, we are not there yet but we are on the way, and if we keep doing what we’re doing now, then I think there is nothing that can stop us to get to where we should be.”

United will be back in Premier League action on Monday when they take in a home game with .