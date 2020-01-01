Europa League draw: Man Utd could face Istanbul Basaksehir in quarter-finals while Inter vs Leverkusen is possible

The Red Devils have discovered their potential opponents for the last eight & semi-finals, with Rangers and Wolves also plotting routes to glory

will face either or FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals of the , as they hold a commanding 5-0 lead over LASK in their last-16 encounter, while giants are facing up to a meeting with or if they overcome .

The Italian outfit are yet to take in the first leg of their last-16 clash, with and also having both legs at that stage to play out.

United are among those to have one foot in the quarter-finals, having secured an impressive win in prior to lockdown, with another seemingly set to progress after beating 3-0 in their initial clash.

Bayer Leverkusen hold a 3-1 advantage over Rangers, are leading 2-1, Istanbul Basaksehir will be looking to defend a 1-0 lead over Copenhagen, while Wolves and Olympiacos are locked at 1-1.

With competitive football having been forced to shut down in mid-March, and with the coronavirus pandemic still impacting sporting events around the world, the final stages of the Europa League will be held in one region in an effort to avoid issues regarding travel and testing.

The 2019-20 mini-tournament will be played in venues across four cities in Germany: Gelsenkirchen, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Cologne between August 10 and 21.

The stadiums that will be used are Koln's RheinEnergieStadion, Duisburg's MSV-Arena, 's Merkur Spiel-Arena and 's Arena AufSchalke.

It could be that there is a German derby to be taken in, with Wolfsburg seeing a potential meeting with rivals Eintracht Frankfurt placed in their path.

Elsewhere, Wolves, who are enjoying another impressive season in the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo, will be hoping to edge out Greek giants Olympiacos and line up another heavyweight tie with either record UEFA Cup/Europa League winners Sevilla or Roma.

Europa League quarter-final draw:

Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk vs Eintracht Frankfurt/FC Basel

LASK/Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir/FC Copenhagen

Inter/Getafe vs Rangers/Bayer Leverkusen

Olympiacos/Wolves vs Sevilla/Roma

Europa League semi-final draw:

Winner of quarter-final 4 vs winner of quarter-final 2

Winner of quarter-final 3 vs winner of quarter-final 1

All of the remaining last-16 encounters will be played to a finish on August 5/6.

The quarter-finals will then be held on August 10/11, with the semi-finals happening the following week on August 16/17.

The final will take place at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne on August 21.