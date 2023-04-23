Phil Neville 'takes responsibility' for Inter Miami's dire start to MLS season after Herons slip to another defeat against Houston Dynamo

Inter Miami manager Phil Neville has shouldered the blame after his side lost their sixth consecutive match, going down 1-0 to Houston Dynamo.

Lose 1-0 to Houston Dynamo

Sixth straight loss

Second last in Eastern Conference

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami came into the season as one of the favourites for the playoffs with a very worthy lineup and a well-recognized manager at the helm, however, their record suggests things couldn't be worse.

Manager Phil Neville has accepted the blame for Inter's recent form and is certain the players can reel up their confidence and start winning again, having lost six matches on the bounce.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You're right. We need to start winning. We can't hide behind the fact that a six-game loss is good enough. It's nowhere near good enough for what we want for this football club. I take full responsibility for that and the consequences that come my way," Neville told reporters after the match.

"But I believe 100% that we can start winning, we can start getting wins on the table, we can start climbing the table. I've got belief in the players we've got. I see it. I see it every day in training, I saw it tonight more than ever."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami now sits second last in the Eastern Conference, equal on points with Montreal in last, however, they boast a much better goal difference.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami next plays Miami FC in the US Open Cup for the Miami Clasico, in what could be the perfect opportunity for Inter to get back to winning ways.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!