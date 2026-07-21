Officially.. Tottenham announce Robertson deal

Tottenham Hotspur have officially signed Scotland's Andrew Robertson on a free transfer after his Liverpool contract expired.

The left-back left Anfield at the end of last season, closing a nine-year spell packed with trophies and honours.

Tottenham said on their official website: "Having captained Scotland at the recent World Cup finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the full-back began his Spurs career this week as he joined up with us for the first time at Hotspur Way."

They added: "The defender, who joined us following the expiry of his contract with Liverpool at the start of the month, began settling into N17 this week, where he met his new team-mates and started his pre-season assessments and training."

According to Transfermarkt, the 32-year-old has signed a contract with Tottenham until June 2030.

Spurs badly needed the reinforcement. They endured a miserable campaign last season and came within a whisker of dropping into the Championship, surviving in the Premier League by the finest of margins in the closing weeks.

Robertson is one of several new faces at the club in recent days. Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), Matias Fernandez (West Ham) and Marcus Senesi (Bournemouth) have also arrived as Tottenham gear up for the new season.







