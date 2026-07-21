Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have decided to back their German coach Matthias Jaissle with four signings all at once, but outside the confines of the pitch.

The Saudi side are chasing more silverware next season, having pulled off the rare feat of winning the AFC Champions League Elite title in two successive campaigns.

To that end, Al-Ahli announced on Tuesday the signing of four specialists in sports medicine, physiotherapy, sports science and physical preparation, all aimed at sharpening performance and improving player care.

A statement on the club's official website confirmed that the recruits include Spanish doctor Simon Bueno Lopez, who joins the medical staff after a long spell with Villarreal.

Also on the list is Dutch physiotherapist Jesper Gabriels, who arrives having worked at Vitesse in the Netherlands and Al-Qadsiah of Saudi Arabia, as well as the Future Falcons programme run by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Sports science and physical preparation specialist Luke Garcia completes another of the deals. He has previously worked with Los Angeles Galaxy in the United States, Toronto in Canada and Benfica in Portugal.

Last on the list is Austrian physical preparation coach Sebastian Kirchner, who has worked with Red Bull Salzburg since 2019 alongside spells at Liefering, the Red Bull Salzburg Academy and the Olympic Training Centre in Salzburg.

Plenty is riding on the season ahead. Al-Ahli will compete for the Roshn League and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup at home, the AFC Champions League Elite in Asia and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup on the world stage.