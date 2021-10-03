Nuno keeps Kane faith as Premier League goal drought reaches six-year low for Spurs striker

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo says Harry Kane's return to form "will come" with the striker not finding the net in six Premier League matches, his frustrating streak continuing in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Kane pushed for a move to Manchester City over the summer, and while he has accepted his status as a Spurs player after no deal materialised he has so far failed to give his side the trademark finishing expected of him.

The Villa result broke the squad's own dry spell, ending a run of three straight league defeats.

Kane's drought

Kane hasn’t scored in any of his last six Premier League appearances, his longest scoreless streak in the competition since failing to net in his first six games of the 2015-16 campaign.

The difficult stretch is especially notable considering he hasn't failed to reach 15 domestic goals since 2013-14.

What has been said?

"He worked very well for the team. It (the first goal) will come," Nuno told Sky Sports.

"We are aware we have been through a tough moment. When the players gel and combine they can do very good. We have to find the balance between the defensive and attacking part of the game. This is our focus, what can we do to improve?"

Kane focused on the team

The 28-year-old kept his post-game attention on Tottenham's team effort to earn a much-needed victory over Villa, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and an own goal from Villa's Matt Targett.

Important we responded to last weekend with a win. Great energy and belief from the boys 💪 pic.twitter.com/y5mguO3sqw — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 3, 2021

