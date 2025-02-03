NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: What NASCAR race is one today?

Are you ready for another full throttle high octane season?

Joey Logano claimed a third NASCAR Cup Series Championship title seven years back in November when roaring to victory in the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona. With the new 2025 NASCAR season fast approaching, the 34-year-old from Connecticut will now have his sights set on becoming the first driver to go back-to-back since the legend of the sport.

Jimmie Johnson clinched a fifth Championship in a row in 2010. 2024 was also a momentous year for Team Penske, who notched a third successive Cup Series crown; in doing so, they became the first team since Hendrick Motorsports in 2010 to three-peat.

If the Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium whetted your appetite for another season of NASCAR action, there's no need to fret, as we don't have long to wait until the engines start purring for real at 'The Great American Race', the Daytona 500' (Sunday, February 16), which officially lifts the flag on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and where the drivers start picking up Championship points.

Let GOAL show you all the information on the NASCAR 2025 Cup Series below, including the full season schedule, race results, and how you can watch all the live action this year.

When does the NASCAR 2025 Cup Series begin?

The NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule begins on Sunday, February 2, with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. However, the season doesn't get going for real until the Daytona 500 launches on Sunday, February 16, when the drivers start picking up Championship points.

NASCAR 2025 Cup Series Schedule

Date Race Track Winner Time (ET) Watch Sun, Feb 2 Cook Out Clash Bowman Gray Stadium (North Carolina) 8:00 pm FOX / FuboTV Thu, Feb 13 The Duel at Daytona Daytona International Speedway (Florida) 7:00 pm FS1 / FuboTV Sun, Feb 16 Daytona 500 Daytona International Speedway (Florida) 2:30 pm FOX / FuboTV Sun, Feb 23 Ambetter Health 400 Atlanta Motor Speedway (Georgia) 3:00 pm FOX / FuboTV Sun, Mar 2 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas (Texas) 3:30 pm FOX / FuboTV Sun, Mar 9 Shriners Children's 500 Phoenix Raceway (Arizona) 3:30 pm FS1 / FuboTV Sun, Mar 16 Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Nevada) 3:30 pm FS1 / FuboTV Sun, Mar 23 Straight Talk Wireless 400 Homestead–Miami Speedway (Florida) 3:00 pm FS1 / FuboTV Sun, Mar 30 Cook Out 400 Martinsville Speedway (Virginia) 3:00 pm FS1 / FuboTV Sun, Apr 6 Goodyear 400 Darlington Raceway (South Carolina) 3:00 pm FS1 / FuboTV Sun, Apr 13 Food City 500 Bristol Motor Speedway (Tennessee) 3:00 pm FS1 / FuboTV Sun, Apr 27 Jack Link's 500 Talladega Superspeedway (Alabama) 3:00 pm FOX / FuboTV Sun, May 4 Würth 400 Texas Motor Speedway (Texas) 3:30 pm FS1 / FuboTV Sun, May 11 AdventHealth 400 Kansas Speedway (Kansas) 3:00 pm FS1 / FuboTV Sun, May 18 NASCAR All Star Open & NASCAR All-Star Race North Wilkesboro Speedway (North Carolina) 6:00 pm & 8:00 pm FS1 / FuboTV Sun, May 18 NASCAR All Star Open & NASCAR All-Star Race North Wilkesboro Speedway (North Carolina) 6:00 pm & 8:00 pm FS1 / FuboTV Sun, May 25 Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway (North Carolina) 6:00 pm Prime Sun, Jun 1 Ally 400 Nashville Superspeedway (Tennessee) 7:00 pm Prime Sun, Jun 8 FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway (Michigan) 2:00 pm Prime Sun, Jun 15 NASCAR Cup Series at Mexico City Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico) 3:00 pm Prime Sun, Jun 22 The Great American Getaway 400 Pocono Raceway (Pennsylvania) 2:00 pm Prime Sat, Jun 28 Quaker State 400 Atlanta Motor Speedway (Georgia) 7:00 pm TNT / Sling TV Sun, Jul 6 Grant Park 165 Chicago Street Course (Illinois) 2:00 pm TNT / Sling TV Sun, Jul 13 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway (California) 3:30 pm TNT / Sling TV Sun, Jul 20 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Dover Motor Speedway (Delaware) 2:00 pm TNT / Sling TV Sun, Jul 27 Brickyard 400 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Indiana) 2:00 pm TNT / Sling TV Sun, Aug 3 Iowa Corn 350 Iowa Speedway (Iowa) 3:30 pm USA Network / FuboTV Sun, Aug 10 Go Bowling at The Glen Watkins Glen International (New York) 2:00 pm USA Network / FuboTV Sat, Aug 16 Cook Out 400 Richmond Raceway (Virginia) 7:30 pm USA Network / FuboTV Sat, Aug 23 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway (Florida) 7:30 pm NBC / FuboTV

NASCAR 2025 Cup Series Playoffs Schedule

Date Race Track Winner Time (ET) Watch Sun, Aug 31 Cook Out Southern 500 Darlington Raceway (South Carolina) 6 pm USA Network / FuboTV Sun, Sep 7 Enjoy Illinois 300 World Wide Technology Raceway (Illinois) 3 pm USA Network / FuboTV Sat, Sep 13 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway (Tennessee) 7:30 pm USA Network / FuboTV Sun, Sep 21 USA Today 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway (New Hampshire) 2 pm USA Network / FuboTV Sun, Sep 28 Hollywood Casino 400 Kansas Speedway (Kansas) 2 pm USA Network / FuboTV Sun, Oct 5 Bank of America Roval 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway (North Carolina) 3 pm USA Network / FuboTV Sun, Oct 12 South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Nevada) 5:30 pm USA Network / FuboTV Sun, Oct 19 YellaWood 500 Talladega Superspeedway (Alabama) 2 pm NBC / FuboTV Sun, Oct 26 Xfinity 500 Martinsville Speedway (Virginia) 2 pm NBC / FuboTV Sun, Nov 2 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race Phoenix Raceway (Arizona) 3 pm NBC / FuboTV

How to watch the NASCAR 2025 Cup Series in the US?

NASCAR Cup Series races will be broadcast on FOX and FS1 during the early part of the season (from February 2 through May 18). Prime and TNT take over coverage during the inaugural NASCAR in-season tournament phase (from May 25 through July 27). NBC and USA Network then pick up broadcasts for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs (from August 3 through November 2.)

Races on FOX and FS1 are available to stream on the Fox Sports app, and NBC and USA races are on Peacock. For fans looking for an easier streaming option, you can sign up for FuboTV, where you can view all the races broadcasted on FOX, FS1, NBC & USA Network. TNT-covered races can be streamed live on Sling TV.

How to watch the NASCAR 2025 Cup Series in the UK?

Premier Sports screen live NASCAR Cup Series coverage throughout the year in the UK. Sky customers can add Premier Sports at a cost of £10.99 a month on a minimum 12-month contract. There's also a rolling monthly contract package, costing £15.99, which can be cancelled after a 30-day notice. The cheapest option is to pay £120 up front for a full year's subscription. Amazon Prime Video customers can also add Premier Sports at a cost of £15.99 a month.

Watch the NASCAR 2025 Cup Series from anywhere with a VPN

If NASCAR Cup Series races aren't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.