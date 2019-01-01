Nagbe, Dos Santos and Blanco headline MLS Best XI for Week 9

Star midfielders were among the top performers in Major League Soccer's ninth week, leading their respective teams to victory

Major League Soccer's returning Cup finalists have both endured disappointing starts to the 2019 season, but and the are starting to heat up, and they each received stellar performances from star midfielders to record their latest victories.

's Darlington Nagbe and Portland Timbers winger Sebastian Blanco were outstanding in their team's respective victories on Saturday, and each earned a place in Goal's latest MLS Best XI for their efforts. Nagbe set up Julian Gressel's game-winning goal with a wonderful dribble and pass, while Blanco set up Jeremy Ebobisse's winner on the road against .

The didn't manage a victory in either of their two matches this week, but after coming through with a pair of draws against tough competition in Seattle and , the Earthquakes saw two players make the Best XI cut this week.

Who else made the cut? Here is this week's Goal MLS Best XI for Week 9:

Goalkeeper

San Jose goalkeeper Daniel Vega had a busy week, recording a collective 10 saves across the Earthquakes two matches. He made six stops in San Jose's 2-2 draw with the Sounders, then registered four more to record the shutout in Saturday's 0-0 road draw against FC Dallas.

's Bill Hamid put in a strong shift in Wednesday's 1-0 win against the , while Montreal's Evan Bush deserves some credit for posting a pair of shutouts, even if he only had to make two combined saves in the process.

Defenders

Portland Timbers defender Bill Tuiloma scored the best goal of the week in MLS, hitting a perfect volley finish off a corner kick in the Timbers win against Toronto FC. The goal, coupled with his defensive contributions, helped Portland had TFC its first home loss of 2019.

Bill Tuiloma with a STUNNER for his first goal of the season.#RCTID | #TORvPOR pic.twitter.com/afxWIl6spP

— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) April 27, 2019

The recorded a pair of shutout victories, and Zakaria Diallo was instrumental in both matches. The French defender put in complete performances in both victories, narrowly edging out teammate Daniel Lovitz for a place in this week's Best XI.

defender Connor Lade shifted into a wingback role against FC Cincinnati and delivered a big goal, hitting a perfect left-footed blast that served as the winner in New York's win against FC Cincinnati.

BOOM!



Connor Lade with a stunner. #RBNYvCIN https://t.co/GeYj7CmMHT

— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 27, 2019

's Romain Metanire was pivotal in the Loons' perfect defensive week, playing well in each of his team's shutouts while also contributing to the attack by setting up the winning goal against D.C. United.

No defender in MLS had a better all-around individual performance than Doneil Henry's match in Saturday's 1-1 draw against the . The Canadian center back was dominant defensively and also delivered a powerful header for Vancouver's goal.

HT: It's a 1-0 #VWFC lead after a powerful header from Doneil Henry met a well-placed corner delivered by Ali Adnan! #VANvPHI https://t.co/uyomF7QexK

— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 27, 2019

There were several impressive defensive performances in week nine, with Minnesota United's Ike Opara, Atlanta United's Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Houston's Maynor Figueroa and 's Diedie Traore earning honorable mention this week, along with Montreal's Daniel Lovitz.

Midfielders

Atlanta United's Darlington Nagbe is enjoying a good run of form in recent weeks, and his work in Atlanta's 1-0 win against the helped the Five Stripes avoid an embarrassing result against the worst team in MLS, with his game-winning assist serving as the play of the game.

Quality pressure up front to open the score 👏@darlingtonnagbe ➡ @JulianGressel pic.twitter.com/3FcT4D5EGB

— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) April 27, 2019

LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos is quietly putting together an all-star season and he was the lone repeat selection to the Best XI this week after another outstanding week. He was the Galaxy's best player in Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Minnesota United, then turned in a steady shift in Sunday's win against .

Portland winger Sebastian Blanco has begun rounding into form, and it's no coincidence that improvement has come as the Timbers have started to heat up. His picture-perfect assist on Jeremy Ebobisse's winning goal against TFC on Saturday capped a stellar performance.

San Jose winger Shea Salinas had a quiet day in Saturday's 0-0 draw with FC Dallas, but his two-goal effort in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Seattle was one of the best individual performances of the week.

THIS MAN IS ON FIRE! 🔥🔥🔥



Shea Salinas with his third goal of the season! #SEAvSJ | #VamosSJ pic.twitter.com/qyUSNS9d78

— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) April 25, 2019

There were several other midfielders who delivered Best XI-caliber weeks, including Houston's Tomas Martinez, Kansas City's Felipe Gutierrez, Minnesota United's Osvaldo Alonso and Montreal's Samuel Piette.

Forwards

's Heber has made a smooth transition to MLS, and his contributions in both of his team's matches last week earned him the striker spot on this week's Best XI ahead of a deep cast of contenders. Heber set up the winning goal in NYCFC's 1-0 victory against the , then he headed home the equalizer in NYCFC's draw with on Saturday.

My first goal in the BX 🤙🏾🤙🏾 #ForTheCity🗽 @NYCFC pic.twitter.com/rZHVlRpEZK

— Heber dos Santos (@Heber__Araujo) April 28, 2019

Minnesota United's Angelo Rodriguez, New 's Juan Caicedo, LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Portland's Jeremy Ebobisse earned Honorable Mention nods this week.