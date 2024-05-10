The streets won't forget: Dimitri Payet - a Ballon d'Or nominee who balled out at the Boleyn Ground

The France international playmaker was superb at his best, but a real handful at his worst. He will never be forgotten in east London, though...

Dimitri Payet has gone down in history as one of the finest, most skilful players to ever grace the West Ham shirt. A brilliant, mercurial playmaker with the skill to thread the needle, as well as the dip in his shoulder to beat a man in the centre of the pitch, not only was he integral to the success of Slaven Bilic’s Hammers, he earned plaudits from across Europe.

During his time in east London, he was both West Ham’s best player and eventually a Ballon d’Or nominee – capping a rise that began on the island of Reunion, in the Indian Ocean.

What perhaps isn't known is that he had a false start to his career, having been snapped up by Le Havre, who had an existing relationship with his club in Reunion, Saint-Pierroise. He spent four years there as a youth player, but he was accused of a lack of motivation and professionalism, and subsequently returned to the island to play for Excelsior.

It would not be the last time that Payet had his attitude and behaviour called into question; as gifted and talented as he is, it is fair to say that he has left under a cloud at more than one club. A tortured genius, perhaps, but at his best, the attacking midfielder was not just worth indulging; he was worth building an entire team around.