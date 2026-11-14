The King of Egypt! Mohamed Salah breaks national scoring record with ice-cold Panenka penalty

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Mohamed Salah has officially written his name into the history books as Egypt's all-time leading goalscorer. The 34-year-old forward netted twice late on in a dominant 5-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over Malawi, sealing the milestone with a piece of outrageous audacity.

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Salah makes history in dominant Pharaohs win

Salah has officially become Egypt's all-time leading goalscorer after netting a late brace against Malawi. The 34-year-old forward struck twice in the closing stages to inspire his nation to a commanding 5-0 victory.

Salah entered the international break sitting just two goals shy of the long-standing national benchmark. By the time the final whistle blew, the veteran attacker had claimed the prestigious honour outright in front of an ecstatic crowd.

Audacious Panenka seals landmark 70th strike

The Trabzonspor star left it late to rewrite the record books during a frantic finale. Salah finally drew level with previous record-holder Hossam Hassan in the 84th minute, finding the back of the net to reach 69 international goals.

Rather than settling for a share of the crown, the forward snatched the outright record in stoppage time. Awarded a penalty in added time, Salah showed remarkable composure to beat the goalkeeper with an audacious Panenka, securing his landmark 70th goal in style.

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Relentless form continues following Anfield departure

Salah's latest milestone extends an international career that began back in 2011. Across 123 appearances for the Pharaohs, he has consistently delivered on the biggest stages while cementing his legacy as an icon of African football.

Next matches MWI Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 08:00 EGY

His prolific touch remains intact at club level following his move to Turkey. Salah has already scored nine goals in 11 league appearances for Trabzonspor this campaign, becoming the first player since records began in 2014-15 to reach ten goal contributions across his opening seven Turkish Super Lig matches.

Another major chapter in a legendary career

Breaking Egypt's national scoring record adds to an extraordinary list of individual honours. Prior to his switch to Trabzonspor, Salah spent nine memorable years at Liverpool, departing Anfield as the club's all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 191 goals. During his spell in England, he also registered 277 goal contributions for the Reds - the highest tally by any player for a single club in Premier League history.