Memphis Depay hands relegation-threatened Corinthians major injury boost ahead of Sao Paulo derby as Jesse Lingard steps up recovery from fractured ribs

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay is closing in on a timely return to action for struggling Brazilian giants Corinthians ahead of Wednesday's top-flight showdown against rivals Sao Paulo. Meanwhile, former Manchester United team-mate Jesse Lingard has also begun light outdoor work as he battles back from minor rib fractures.

Advertisement

Dutch forward resumes squad training

Corinthians confirmed via their official website on Sunday that Depay participated in partial group training as he enters the final stage of his physical transition. Having sat out the club's previous two matches due to muscle oedema in his right hamstring, the attacker is increasingly expected to make the matchday squad for the Majestoso derby at Vila Belmiro. His return offers head coach Clarence Seedorf a vital attacking option.

Medical chief outlines recovery progress

While the Dutchman edges closer to competitive involvement, English playmaker Lingard remains slightly further behind in his recovery from fractured ribs and has only been cleared for non-contact warm-ups so far. Elsewhere in the medical room, defender Gabriel Paulista and midfielder Raniele remain in the early phases of their respective rehabilitation programmes.

Providing a comprehensive fitness update in an interview with Corinthians TV, club physiotherapy coordinator Bruno Gorgatte said: "Memphis participated partially today. Having recovered, he followed all clinical protocols and continues his transition.

"Raniele and Gabriel (Paulista) are continuing treatment for their injuries; they are already out on the pitch doing physiotherapy work. Lingard took part in the warm-up, but continues doing individual work away from the group to avoid contact."

Advertisement Advertisement

Recent victory revives survival hopes

Positive news from the treatment room comes immediately after Seedorf finally secured his first victory in charge on Friday night. Second-half goals from Matheus Bidu and Kaio Cesar sealed a 2-0 home triumph over 10-man Mirassol on Matchday 33 at the Neo Quimica Arena.

Next matches SAP Serie A 19:30 COR

That vital three-point haul snapped a dismal barren run stretching back to a 1-0 Copa Libertadores triumph over Rosario Central on August 20 - a slump that ultimately cost former boss Fernando Diniz his job. Although Corinthians remain inside the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A drop zone in 17th place on 36 points from 33 games, Friday's win moved them within a single point of 16th-placed Mirassol.

Crucial fixtures define relegation battle

Having Depay available again would significantly bolster Corinthians' survival bid ahead of a daunting run-in that begins against Sao Paulo on Wednesday, November 4. Following the midweek derby, Seedorf's side host Botafogo on November 18 before travelling to face Atletico Mineiro a week later. Securing positive results across those testing encounters is essential if the club are to climb out of the bottom four before the season concludes.