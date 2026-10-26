Corinthians look set to be without Memphis Depay until mid-November at the earliest, according to the Brazilian edition of ESPN. The 32-year-old forward suffered a thigh injury just over a week ago and remains sidelined.

In training last Sunday, 18 October, Memphis sustained the muscle injury. He missed last weekend's league match against Vasco da Gama, which Corinthians lost 3-2.

More absences look likely. ESPN reports that, behind the scenes at the training ground, 'there is pessimism about the possibility of his returning for the matches before the next international break'.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Corinthians face Mirassol in a league match Memphis will definitely miss. He also looks set to miss the meeting with São Paulo in the early hours of 5 November. He may not be available again until 18 November, when Corinthians take on Botafogo.

Whether Memphis is being considered for a Netherlands call-up during the next international break remains unclear, as does whether the injury will affect it. National-team coach Xavi Hernández decided not to call him up during the previous international break.

At the Corinthians training ground, ESPN also reports 'an atmosphere of isolation' around Memphis. That is largely linked to the saga surrounding his contract extension earlier this year. His unavailability as the club fight against relegation does not help either.

Some players and staff members therefore call him 'Mickey', after Mickey Mouse. "Mainly because of the exceptional position he holds compared with other players," writes ESPN.