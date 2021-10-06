'How could you ask that?!' - Memphis angered by Barcelona regret question

Memphis Depay was incredulous when asked if he regrets his decision to join Barcelona this past summer, asking a reporter how they could pose such a question.

The forward said the club remains a huge presence in the football world even amid its current turmoil, adding that he "would never regret" his switch from Lyon.

Since arriving on a free transfer, Memphis has accepted a pay cut to help Barcelona weather a financial crisis and struggled to help keep the squad from disastrous results both at home and abroad. The Blaugrana, now without icon Lionel Messi, have triumphed just once in their past four La Liga matches while losing their first two Champions League games 3-0.

What has been said?

"How could you ask that?" Memphis shot back after a question from ESPN Netherlands about whether he regretted joining Barcelona.

"It's Barcelona. I don't think you understand how big this club is and what it means for a player if you move to a club like this. I would never regret it.

"Despite results, I'm really happy at the club.

"It's been a difficult time [for the team]. I don't want to talk about that much, but people are acting like the season is already over.

"There are so many games to play. Everything is still open. But as a player you feel responsible and you take responsibility. You care. Every player takes responsibility at Barca. That's normal for a club like Barcelona."

The Netherlands international's Barca team-mate Frenkie de Jong has echoed his sentiments, telling a press conference: "We're not in a rut. The results are bad, no one can ignore that.

"You can note a negative feeling around the club, which makes sense when you have bad results at a club like Barcelona. I'm disappointed, but I'm not down.

"It's good we have the break now, if we go back to Barcelona games after the international games I think we could return to normality.

"People are exaggerating when they say the season is already a write-off. We don't have that many fewer points than Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, and there are a lot of games left to play.

"So, nothing is lost, not at all. We started badly in the Champions League, but we still have every chance [of qualifying for the last 16]."

Bigger picture

Memphis could not have anticipated what the end of the summer would hold for Barcelona when he first signed his deal.

Messi had been expected to stay but was forced to join Paris Saint-Germain when the Blaugrana couldn't afford to keep him due to their mounting debt. Fellow attacker Antoine Griezmann then left for Atletico Madrid on deadline day. And Sergio Aguero, brought in along with Memphis, has been injured through the entire campaign so far.

That's left Memphis as the focal point of a depleted attack at Camp Nou that has been less explosive than previous seasons; Barcelona have scored 11 goals in seven matches and sit in ninth place.

The Dutch forward has scored three goals and supplied one assist in seven domestic matches.

