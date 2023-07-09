New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has advised Chelsea stars to step up and show their real quality in the new season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite spending big on the likes of Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez last season, the Blues endured a torrid season, finishing 12th in the Premier League table. In hs first press conference as Chelsea boss, Pochettino issued a warning to the players, insisting that they need to start delivering for the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Pochettino said: "Now is a new start. They need to show their real quality. But we need to create a platform for them to feel comfortable and to create the space for them to perform and improve. These players were arriving in difficult circumstances and it’s a great challenge for us, because we love to work in this way. We need to give them the opportunity to show they are able to cope with the pressure to play for Chelsea.

"It’s not only responsibility of [the coach] always to feel [the mood] with everyone. The player has responsibility to try to adapt and have his own motivation and try to work really hard and let us to manage to try to achieve the very best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea broke the British transfer record in January for Enzo Fernandez as they spent £106.8 million ($131m) on the Argentine. Mudryk also arrived for the high price of £89m ($109m) while Sterling was signed in the summer for £47.5m ($57m).

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Pochettino's side will visit the USA later this month for their pre-season tour where they will face Wrexham, Brighton, Newcastle United, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund.