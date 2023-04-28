Mauricio Pochettino ‘so disappointed’ Tottenham didn’t contact him over potential return as Argentine closes in on Chelsea appointment

- Pochettino expected call from Spurs
- London side did not contact him about job
- Argentine looks set to join Chelsea instead
WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino has been linked with a return to Tottenham several times since his departure in 2019. He was touted as a candidate to take over when Antonio Conte departed at the end of March, but Cristian Stellini was appointed interim boss instead. Stellini was then sacked after they lost 6-1 to Newcastle and the job was given to Ryan Mason instead.
WHAT THEY SAID: Spurs' decision not to reach out to Pochettino upset the Argentine, according to Alan Brazil, who said on TalkSport: “I really like the guy. I think he’s a top top bloke. But one thing I do know is that he was so disappointed that Spurs didn’t even contact him."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs could come to regret overlooking Pochettino as the ex-Paris Saint-Germain coach looks set to take over at Chelsea, after they sacked Graham Potter.
WHAT NEXT? Tottenham are looking to end their three-game winless run in the Premier League when they visit Liverpool on Sunday.