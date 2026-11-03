Matthias Jaissle admits Newcastle United stars ignored his tactics as boos ring out in dismal Everton defeat

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Newcastle United head coach Matthias Jaissle has hit out at his underperforming squad, suggesting his players abandoned his tactical blueprint during their demoralising 1-0 defeat to Everton. St James' Park turned toxic as the Magpies struggled to create chances, leading to a chorus of boos from the stands.

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Tactical defiance at St James' Park

The atmosphere at Newcastle has reached a boiling point after Jaissle suggested his players went rogue during a dismal home defeat to Everton. Despite a week of intense preparation on the training ground, the Magpies produced a lethargic performance that left their manager questioning why his tactical instructions were discarded the moment the referee blew the whistle for kick-off.

Jaissle expressed his bewilderment after witnessing a display that relied heavily on aimless long balls rather than the structured, vertical football he had worked to implement. "Long balls was not the plan. It's something we need to work on. We lack confidence; to come out of that, we need to stick together. We need to make a fast learning curve in the right direction. This is now the next step to clearly analyse it in-depth, and ask why we could not start the game as we originally planned," the German coach explained, as quoted by Chronicle Live.

Osula isolated by poor service

One of the primary victims of Newcastle's disjointed approach was young striker William Osula. The forward found himself completely isolated as the midfield failed to build play through the lines, instead opting for hopeful punts that were easily handled by the Everton defence. Jaissle admitted that the service provided to his focal point was nowhere near the standards expected at this level of competition.

"We could not bring him into situations. We need to jump the first lines with clear balance on how we want to play football. Just playing long balls is for sure not the sign he (Osula) prefers. And it was not the plan; that is something you clearly need to mention," Jaissle stated.

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Fans vent fury as slump continues

The defeat marks a second successive home loss for the Magpies, a trend that has prompted significant concern on Tyneside. The frustration even spilled over into the post-match lap of appreciation, which was met with further anger from the remaining crowd. Jaissle confessed that he was fully aware of the toxic environment building within the stadium given the team's inability to translate training performances into matchday results.

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"I was aware of the anger. Big frustration, big disappointment because we couldn't transfer what we saw in the week. The team was training at a high level, but since the ref started the game, not much was seen. It's difficult to understand. Of course the fans are frustrated, like we are. Unfortunately, we couldn't deliver. Actually, over the whole 90 minutes, it was not our game and our style of playing. That is something we are very frustrated and disappointed about. If you cannot deliver when it counts, then you don't deserve to win. We were not brave enough in possession, too many long balls," the manager revealed.

Concerns over mental fragility

Newcastle's sudden loss of identity and confidence is a major worry for a coach who initially promised a proactive and vertical style of play. With performances flatlining and confidence at rock bottom, Jaissle faces an uphill battle to rebuild bridges with a fractured dressing room that looks utterly lost under the blinding spotlight of the Newcastle faithful.

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"We have to encourage them that they are able to do it, that they have the potential to play in that way. We should have created even more moments. It was not good enough. To concede a goal like that also was not good enough. It's almost like a negative spiral. I'm not happy with the referee decision. For me it's a clear foul on Fabian Schar. It's a difficult period. We also know you can only overcome that as a unit," Jaissle concluded.