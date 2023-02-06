Mason Greenwood has not re-signed with Nike despite Man Utd forward's recent Instagram bio change

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is not back in the Nike stable of athletes, the kit manufacturing giants have confirmed.

The 21-year-old forward has seen all criminal charges against him dropped following his arrest back in January 2022.

Greenwood had faced allegations of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour, but it was confirmed by Greater Manchester Police on February 2 that the case in question had been “discontinued”.

The England international was suspended by United following his arrest, while a number of sponsors also severed ties and his profile was removed from the FIFA video game franchise and the Football Manager series.

Greenwood has stated his "relief" at seeing accusations against him dropped and is looking to make a fresh start in his personal and professional life.

He has added Nike back to the bio on his Instagram account, but the American sportswear company have told The Mirror that their initial statement – which read: “Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete” – still stands.

United said in a statement shortly after it was revealed that charges against Greenwood had been dropped "Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

Greenwood remains under contract with United until 2025 but has not figured for the club in over 12 months.