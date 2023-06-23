New Mason Greenwood images show Man Utd forward training alone as Red Devils mull over his future

Mason Greenwood is training again, but not with Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has been seen going through his paces at a public sports centre while working with a private coach.

The Sun has spotted the former England international on a training pitch away from United’s Carrington base, with no Red Devils apparel on show.

Greenwood remains suspended by the Premier League giants as they complete an internal investigation.

He was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in 2022.

Those charges were withdrawn in February, but Greenwood has not been absorbed back into the United squad.

He was included on the club’s retained list at the end of the 2022-23 campaign and remains under contract.

Greenwood has not played for United since featuring in a 1-0 victory over West Ham in January 2022.

There has been talk of interest being shown in him from Turkey and Italy, but United are still mulling over a decision on his future.