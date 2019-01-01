Manchester City vs West Ham: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Pep Guardiola's side kick-off their preparations for the new season with a fixture in the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy

get their pre-season preparations under way in earnest against West Ham on Wednesday in Nanjing as they compete to win the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy.

The English champions have had their troubles ahead of this match due to an administrative error by Thomas Cook that delayed them two days, and they will hope things go smoother for them on the field than they have been doing off it.

Meanwhile, West Ham are celebrating the capture of attacker Sebastien Haller from as they attempt to build a squad capable of bettering last season’s 10th-place finish.

Game Manchester City vs West Ham Date Wednesday, July 17 Time 1:30pm BST / 8:30am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will not be broadcast.

US TV channel Online stream n/a n/a

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It can be streamed via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Man City squad Goalkeepers Bravo, Grimshaw, Bazunu Defenders Walker, Danilo, Stones, Zinchenko, Angelino, Laporte, Harwood-Bellis, Dionkou Midfielders Rodri, De Bruyne, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Gundogan, Garcia, Pozo, Doyle, Bernabe, Knight Forwards Sterling, Nmecha, Touaizi, , Poveda

Several Manchester City players have been excused following international duty this summer. Ederson, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero are most prominent among the absentees, while Phil Foden will only join up with the squad next week.

Rodri could make his debut for the club after arriving from for €70 million (£63m/$79m) this summer.

Claudio Bravo is in the squad after overcoming long-term injury.

Position West Ham squad Goalkeepers Fabianski, Roberto, Martin Defenders Cresswell, Diop, Ogbonna, Reid, Fredericks, Zabaleta, Johnson Midfielders Rice, Sanchez, Wilshere, Obiang, Noble, Cullen, Lanzini Forwards Hernandez, Anderson, Yarmolenko, Antonio, Snodgrass, Diangana

This match comes too soon for Sebastien Haller to be involved for his new team, while Pablo Fornals, Fabian Balbuena and Arthur Masuaku are absent after international duty for their respective countries.

Winston Reid, Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere, who all missed long periods of last season injured, are all fit and travel.

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester City can be backed at 2/5 to win this game with Bet365. A draw is on offer at 7/2, while West Ham are 13/2 outsiders.

Match Preview

Competitive action for Manchester City is little over two weeks away, with the Community Shield clash against to take place on August 4, and on Wednesday they begin their pre-season friendlies with a clash against West Ham in the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy.

It has already been a trip wrought with frustration for manager Pep Guardiola, who, according to reports from The Mirror, did not even want to travel to due to a trip there in 2016 which saw a match against cancelled.

This time around, travel agent Thomas Cook’s failure to book a slot with air traffic controllers has meant that City’s outbound trip has been delayed by two days, meaning they will miss valuable time to acclimatise to the conditions in Nanjing, where they play this fixture.

It is the first of four matches in the Far East, with the final or the third-place play-off of this competition slated for July 20, while fixtures against Hong Kong outfit Kitchee SC and J-League giants Yokohama F. Marinos follow on July 24 and 27 respectively.

West Ham, meanwhile, are already partway through their pre-season schedule, having defeated Austrian outfit SCR Altach 3-2 on July 11.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side will have three further matches after this tournament to navigate, with away trips to and before rounding off their preparations with an August 3 hosting of .

With City up first in the Premier League for the Hammers, they will aim to make a strong impression in this match, though captain Mark Noble admits that they are still someway short of match readiness.

“It's only our second game in preseason so we're still not fit and we need to get some minutes under our belts,” he admitted to the club’s website before talking about how much he is looking forward to the trip.

“We know how big the Premier League in and it has wonderful support, so to come and see it first-hand is pretty special.”

Noble and his team, however, will be eager to show they are not travelling east merely as tourists.