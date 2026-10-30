'It is a dream for every kid' - Manchester City's Allan speaks out after earning maiden Brazil call-up under Carlo Ancelotti

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Manchester City starlet Allan has described his maiden senior call-up to the Brazil national team as a dream that once felt incredibly distant. The former Palmeiras forward has enjoyed a meteoric rise since moving to the Premier League, and his form has now caught the eye of Selecao boss Carlo Ancelotti.

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A dream come true for the City starlet

Allan is currently riding the crest of a wave following his first-ever inclusion in the senior Brazil national team squad. The 22-year-old, who made a high-profile move to the Etihad Stadium during the summer transfer window, was named as one of the fresh faces in Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man roster for the upcoming international fixtures against Japan and Singapore. The call-up serves as a reward for a player who has adjusted quickly to life in England. After securing a five-year contract with Enzo Maresca's side, Allan made an immediate impact by scoring and providing an assist during a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

Reflecting on the milestone, the attacker expressed his immense pride at being recognized by the five-time world champions. "I am very happy with the moment I am experiencing. I believe it is a dream for every kid who grows up watching and being in the football world. It is a dream to be in the Brazilian national team, I believe that one day this was very distant for me and today I can feel this sensation of being called up, of being able to wear the Brazilian national team shirt, of being able to honor our country, it is very rewarding for me. I hope to get there and be able to deliver my best and, God willing, stay there," he told Globo.

Staggering transfer figures and rapid rise

Allan’s move to Manchester in August was one of the most significant deals involving a Brazilian club in recent memory. Palmeiras sanctioned the sale for a total package of €40 million, consisting of a guaranteed €37.5m plus a further €2.5m in performance-related add-ons. The deal cemented his status as one of the country's brightest prospects, trailing only the fees paid for Chelsea's Estevao and Real Madrid's Endrick.

His departure from the Allianz Parque represented the third-highest sale in the history of the Verdao, underscoring the high expectations placed upon his shoulders. Since arriving at City, the young forward has shown glimpses of why the club were willing to invest so heavily in his potential. His integration into the first-team set-up has been seamless, providing Ancelotti with another potent weapon in the Selecao attack.

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Ancelotti introduces fresh blood to the Selecao

The City man is not the only new face in the latest Brazil squad, as Ancelotti continues to refresh his options heading into the final international break of 2026. Alongside Allan, the Italian coach has handed maiden call-ups to Cruzeiro's Jonathan Jesus and Corinthians midfielder Andre Luiz. The Shakhtar Donetsk duo of Marlon Gomes and Alisson Santana also earned their first senior recognitions.

This wave of new talent suggests a strategic shift by the coaching staff to broaden the talent pool before the next competitive cycle. Brazil head into the upcoming friendlies following a mixed recent run, which included a 1-1 draw and a 4-2 victory against Australia, followed by a dominant 4-0 win over India. The inclusion of hungry, young players like Allan is intended to maintain that winning momentum.

Looking ahead to the Asian tour

The Selecao will conclude their 2026 schedule with a double-header in Asia, specifically at the Singapore National Stadium. The first test comes against Japan on November 14, followed by a clash with Singapore three days later on November 17. These matches provide Allan with the perfect platform to earn his first cap and prove he belongs at the highest level of international football.